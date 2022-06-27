Nelson Piquet uses racist term and calls Hamilton a ‘nigger’ when commenting on Verstappen accident

Nelson Piquet was caught using a racist term to refer to Lewis Hamilton, in a 2021 video that circulates on social media and gained repercussion this weekend. In the images, it is possible to hear the former Brazilian driver calling the seven-time champion “neguinho” when commenting on an accident involving the Englishman and Max Verstappen during the Silverstone Grand Prix in formula 1, in England. Piquet has yet to comment on the case.

“The nigga put the car in and didn’t let it (Verstappen swerve). The nigga left the car because there was no way to pass two cars on that curve. He played dirty. *ta slutty”, criticized Piquet, in an interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira.

Piquet also compared the collision between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers with the controversial collision between Ayrton Senna and Frenchman Alain Prost, Formula 1’s main rivalry at the time, at the start of the Japanese GP, in 1990, which secured the title of that race. year to Brazilian. “Senna didn’t do that. Senna came out straight,” he said.

Piquet’s speech took place in November last year, when Hamilton and Verstappen were fiercely vying for the top of the competition, with the Red Bull driver winning and taking first place. The Brazilian’s comment was harshly criticized by netizens, who recalled his history of controversial phrases. “Surprising a total of zero people,” wrote one Twitter user. “Imagine what he shouldn’t say off-line,” wrote another.

The 69-year-old’s daughter Kelly Piquet is Max Verstappen’s girlfriend. The Dutchman visited the former driver in Brasilia ahead of the São Paulo GP in November 2021, which ended with Hamilton at the top of the podium. However, it was Verstappen who ended up with the title at the end of the season.