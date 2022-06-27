New Citron C3 pleases with its interior space and style, but does not hide a low-cost proposal

Model that will be a landmark for the new phase of Citroen in Brazil, the complete evolution of the C3 produced in Porto Real (RJ) is one of the most awaited releases this year.

While it’s not yet available at dealerships, it’s worth following closely what’s being said about the novelty in other markets around the world.

A good idea about what we can expect from the Citroën C3 can already be obtained in India, a country that had a central position in the development of the novelty.

There, colleagues from the magazine Autocar India have already evaluated the model, which will also operate in a highly disputed category.

Style

Gavin D′Souza, responsible for evaluating the new C3, starts by questioning Citroën’s proposal: is it an entry hatch? Is it a subcompact SUV? A little of both or nothing related?

According to the journalist, it is indeed difficult to classify the novelty, which is positioned as a hatch by the brand. Summarizing in a very interesting way, D′Souza mentions that the C3 “delivers, in fact, a radical new approach to what a car, which has a lot of potential to be a hit with buyers, can offer.”.

In his text, the journalist points out that the general style of the bodywork makes a welcome reference to the brand’s larger models, such as the Citroën C5 Aircross. The front logo with its chrome extensions to the optical assembly creates a robust and elegant front end.

Still according to Autocar India“small details highlight the design of the Citroen C3”. The hood, for example, is “heavily carved“, like this “even the trunk lid is not just a simple flat piece of metal and incorporates cutouts around the taillights.”.

“These are simple yet effective details that tell your brain that this isn’t just a basic entry-level car.”. However, the publication does not fail to note that, “in an opposite way, the simple door handles, the presence of an exposed steel lock on the driver’s door and the plastic hubcaps covering the steel wheels do not hide the low cost proposal of the C3”. Citroën, however, offers alloy wheels as an option for the C3 in India.

A point reinforced in the evaluation is the originality of the proposal of the new Citroën C3, already classified by the brand here in Brazil as a “hatch with SUV attitude”.

According to D′Souza, when parked next to a smaller traditional hatch, the C3 stands out, especially due to its higher ground clearance, which will be 180 mm in the Indian market.

Inside

On the inside, the good use of the cabin was highlighted in the evaluation of the Indians.

The model, in the words of the Indians, was classified as “incredibly spacious and comfortable”, with the exception that the relatively narrow bodywork makes it a little more complicated to fit three adults in the back seat. Although, “leg and head space is plentiful”, reports the Autocar India.

With a trunk of 315 liters, which is a very good volume for a model with the size of the C3, the only caveat made by the Indians is that access to the compartment is not the best.

The C3 offers two USB ports for charging second-row occupants’ electronic devices, something commendable, however the criticism is that the rear seat is not split, a clear cost savings.

Still in the cabin, the Indians highlight the generous 10” screen for the multimedia center present in the most equipped model catalogs, which still has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless.

The instrument panel, in turn, is quite simple, with only a digital speedometer, odometer and indicators for fuel level and coolant temperature.

Thought to offer very competitive prices, the Citroën C3 does not hide this point by abusing plastics with a simpler visual aspect, in addition to even contemplating some items such as electric mirrors, at least in the Indian market.

At the wheel

In India, the Citroën C3 will be offered with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine in its turbo and aspirated configurations.

Here in Brazil, according to rumors, it is likely that the national C3 will bet on 1.0 configurations for the entry versions and 1.6 16V in the intermediate and top-of-the-line catalogs, both aspirated and flex.

With more than 110 hp and almost 20 kgfm of torque, the 1.2 turbo pleased the Indians for the agility it gives to the hatch, and the aspirated option, although less involving, also proved to be suitable for the model.

The strong point of the new C3 involving the dynamic part, according to the Indians, was the comfort when riding and the robustness that it showed even on roads far from ideal paving, at which time the greater height above the ground also offers a great help.

The model has the traditional McPherson arrangement at the front and a torsion axis between the rear wheels, and the calibration of the set, as well as the remarkable torsional rigidity of the car, deserved praise from the journalist responsible for the evaluation.

Verdict

In its conclusion, the Autocar India mentions that it is necessary to make a fair reference to the Renault Kwid, the model responsible for making the recipe for an elevated hatch more widespread, something that should be increasingly shared by other brands.

In the words of the publication, the “The C3’s approach is similar, but the feeling is that the Citroën finds itself in a few segments above the Kwid, especially for its funky crossover appearance.”.

With a dash of humour, the Autocar India mentions that, to get aggressive prices for the C3, the feeling is that Citroën used a saw instead of a scalpel, something that the potential interested in the hatch will have to deal with.

In addition to its peculiar style, the new Citroën C3 also won over Indians, especially behind the wheel. “It looks like a much more sophisticated car than its size and purpose would suggest, with an excellent balance of steering and handling.”.

“If you are looking for a distinctive design, with great dynamic comfort and affordable prices, the Citroën C3 does a much better job than most compact cars – whether hatchbacks or SUVs.”, concludes the Indian publication.

Even in India, the price of the new C3 has yet to be revealed so far. The expectation is that the launch of Citroën here in Brazil will take place within a month.

New generation Citron C3: SUV experience in a hatchback New generation of Citron C3 starts to be produced in Porto Real (RJ) Detail of the dashboard of the new Citron C3 in the metallic blue color option New generation of Citron C3: good example of big hatch New generation of Citron C3: good example of big hatch