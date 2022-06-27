New customers of internet, TV and health plan operators are entitled to old promotions – News

Imagine you want to sign a new telephone servicea new data plan for your cell phone or smartphone and discover that, before your purchase, there was a promotion for the plan you chose.

In this case, is the consumer entitled to take advantage of that old promotion, valid for customers who are longer? O STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided, on June 9, that it depends on the type of service offered by the company.

There is a 2015 state law that guarantees this broad right to customers of various services. Are they:

• Telephone services

• Private education service

• Pay TV operators

• Internet providers

• Health plan operators

In the recent decision, the Supreme Court decided that the law applies to pay TV operators, internet providers and health plan companies. However, it has decided that it is not valid for telephony services and private education.

In practice, what the law determines is that, for example, if a new customer subscribes to a telephone plan paying R$ 800, and discovers that there was a promotion before signing the contract, for old customers, through which the same plan for R$ 700, new consumers would also be entitled to this discount.

The problem, explains lawyer Vitória Sandon, a specialist in consumer law, is formal, that is, it could not be a state law that regulates these issues, since they are the responsibility of the Federal Union. It was for this reason that the STF decided for the unconstitutionality of the law with regard to telephony services and private education.





There are also other problems related to free enterprise and free competition, fundamental principles for the smooth running of business in the country, since companies are free to negotiate contracts according to each context that presents itself.





This is what Vitória explains, when she says that the extension of the promotion does not happen automatically, despite the consumer having the right guaranteed by law. This is because it depends on the type of contract, the context in which it was made and other factors linked precisely to free enterprise.

“It is necessary to analyze other criteria, this question of extension of equality is not automatic. It is necessary to see if the plan is the same, if the megabits are the same, if there is a greater benefit and even the location of the contract, which can drastically influence the value of the plans”, he explains.

It is important to remember that the law is statewide, which means that it is valid only in São Paulo and does not cover other states, which creates a problem of legal uncertainty. “Ideally, there would be a federal law regulating this issue, to equalize the situation throughout Brazil”, says Vitória.

The topic is still a matter of debate and uncertainty, but new customers can take advantage of old promotions, as long as the contracts are similar enough to do so and stem from services provided by companies that provide internet, pay TV and health plans. .

It is important to remember that whenever the consumer feels aggrieved, he must look for Procon-SP and make a complaint, which will be duly investigated and investigated by the agency.







