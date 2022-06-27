Neymar takes Gkay by surprise and warns that he will not participate in the next ‘Farofa’: ”It will not work”

The player Neymar Jr., one of the guests of the next edition of ‘Farofa da Gkay’, informed that he will not be able to attend the event and left the hostess defrauded. The millionaire event, which has already become a tradition, is a celebration of the birthday of digital influencer Gessica Kayane. Neymar said he will not attend the event, as the World Cup takes place in Qatar at the same time.

“Go to Farofa this one, don’t you?”, asked presenter Serginho Groisman during the last edition of the program Altas Horas (Globo), this Saturday 25, which included the participation of the influencer. “It won’t work, it won’t work! I’ll be in the Cup, man!”, replied the player. And then the influencer joked: “But Farofa will be in the Cup, boy”, countered Gkay. “Are you going to do it there in Qatar?”, joked Neymar.

On December 3rd, Gkay turns 30 and will celebrate the date with another edition of the famous Farofa. The event, which always brings together celebrities and digital influencers in Fortaleza (CE), is a real event that lasts three days. Last year, the success was so great that the influencer, for the next celebration, will pay R$ 8 million for this year’s celebrations.

Gkay intends to broadcast the shows of the party live and is already analyzing the possibility of extending the duration of the celebrations to four days of event. Neymar will compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the Brazilian national football team, which will be held between November 21 and December 18, the same period as Farofa.