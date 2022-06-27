Nicole Bahls says panicats fought each other to record stories

Model and digital influencer Nicole Bahls, 36, recalled the backstage of her time as a panicat in the now extinct comedy “Pânico”, and said that it was common for panicats to “fight among themselves” to compete for material recordings, especially when filming was made outside the country.

During participation in the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, Bahls admitted that the production of the program in fact “judged” the members of the humorous, but said that he is grateful to “Panic” for giving him the opportunity to be successful on TV.

Initially, Nicole Bahls said she believed that, nowadays, “with this internet mimimi it would be much more difficult to work” on Panic. However, the famous admits that “there were bad things” in the program, but emphasizes that “they were the first to give me the opportunity”.

“And so, everything we went through there, it wasn’t much of a surprise to us, it was more of those who watched, because, well, they said: ‘Nicole, we’re going to record a satire of the [reality] The Farm in a house in the interior of São Paulo and so-and-so goes, more or less this will happen… So, how are you?’ Like, no one puts a gun to anyone’s head and forces anyone to do anything. Everything we go through in life, we allow ourselves to go through, I think,” he declared.

“There, at the time, we led the audience, sometimes we even beat the audience of ‘Fantástico’, and sometimes, among ourselves, the panicats, we fought to record the story, travel internationally, we wanted that “, he added.

Finally, Nicole Bahls said she was sad to see that other ex-panicats criticized the show after leaving the comedy.

“Then when we get out of that, and I see a lot of girls who worked there saying things, [dizendo] that they needed treatment, that they were humiliated, I feel bad to see them. I am sad that people who took this opportunity and after years speak badly”, he concludes.