nightclub party has 21 sudden deaths with unknown cause

A nightclub in the city of East London, in South Africa, had 21 sudden deaths at a party. The bodies were found in the early hours of Sunday, 26, according to local media.

Current information indicates that at some point during the night, everyone present at the Enyobeni nightclub died at roughly the same time. At causes are still unknown.

The bodies show no external signs, such as injuries or wounds, indicating the cause of death. Images posted on social media show that people apparently died while dancing, talking or drinking at the scene.

Most of the dead are teenagers, with the youngest victim only 13 years old. On Saturday night, the nightclub promoted a party alluding to “pens down”, a date that marks the beginning of the mid-year vacation.

The body responsible for regulating the sale of beverages in South Africa stated that will criminally prosecute the owner of the place. Under the law of the country, the sale of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 18 is prohibited.

