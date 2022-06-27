No rest! Hours after draw with Santos, Corinthians trains aiming at Boca

Even having played last Saturday night (25), against Santos, for the Brazilian Championshipthe Corinthians squad has already performed again this Sunday morning (26).







Corinthians goalkeepers trained normally this Sunday (26) (Photo: Jô Ribeiro/Ag.Corinthians) Photo: Launch!

And the immediacy in the resumption of work has an explanation. This Tuesday (28) Timão kicks off the most important series of games so far, when they face Boca Juniors-ARG, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

As there is no time to lose, the Corinthian squad has already performed again this Sunday (26). The athletes who played more than 45 minutes against Peixe, this weekend, did some recovery work inside the CT Joaquim Grava, while the others went to the field.

Names like Fagner and Lucas Piton, who have good chances of starting against the Argentine club, worked normally with the ball.

In the activity, coach Vítor Pereira commanded a positioning work, followed by a confrontation in a reduced field.

Corinthians ends this Monday (27), in the afternoon, the preparation to face Boca.