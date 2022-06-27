Nubank releases personal loan with first installment after 90 days

O Nubank has been providing loan staff with special conditions through the app. The maturity of the first installment will be up to 90 days and the amount requested can be paid in up to 24 installments.

In the app, the user can choose the number of installments and the best payment date. In addition, before finalizing the contract, it is important to check the loan conditions and interest rate.

It is worth remembering that taking out a loan includes, in addition to interest, the IOF (mandatory tax), insurance, taxes, records and other expenses, which must be specified in the loan contract.

The amounts and number of installments are different in each contract and the interest varies according to each request. The loan application can be done completely online.

Nubank estimates that around 2.5 million customers have already used their personal loan.

How to apply for a personal loan

For now, the Nubank Personal Loan is only available to customers who already have the bank’s digital account and credit card.

Anyone who is already a Nubank customer should check the app’s home screen to see if the loan is already released – check out how to do it below.

Open the Nubank app Click on the Loan tab Select Simulate Loan Describe the reason for the loan Then set the Loan Type Enter the desired value Set the number of installments Choose the best payment date

After the procedure, the customer will be able to view the conditions offered and, after agreeing with the interest rate, adjust the number of installments and dates, confirm the contract by clicking on the Confirm button and typing the password.

With the release of the bank, the amount requested by the user will be deposited in the account and the payment of the installments can be made by debiting the account or bank slip. If the customer wants to advance the loan installments, Nubank grants a discount on the installment. If the payment is not made on the due date, interest and a fixed fine of 2% are charged.

Check out more news about loan or credit card