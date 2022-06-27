Obstacle may hinder the hiring of Yuri Alberto by Corinthians, says journalist | fans

Credit: Disclosure/Twitter

Corinthians fans are waiting for Yuri Alberto’s announcement. Both the player and the club are right. However, an obstacle can hinder the negotiation.

Corinthians hints at the possibility of ceding two athletes to Zenit, as a form of compensation. Goalkeeper Ivan and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan would go to Russia. However, the latter does not want to play in Russian football. The information is from journalist Leonardo Meneghetti, from Bandeirantes do Rio Grande do Sul.

This Sunday (26), Meneghetti said, on his YouTube channel, that Gustavo Mantuan is not willing to transfer to the Saint Petersburg club. “If there is a FIFA regulation. If there are several Brazilians wanting to leave Russia. Others are leaving Ukraine because there is a conflict, indeed a war. Although Russia invaded Ukraine, the fact is that Russia is a country on strike. If there are players from Eastern Europe who want to return to South America and Brazil, why are players who are here will easily want a transfer?”, Meneghetti commented, before communicating the information.

Mantuan was advised against going to Russia

“Some Brazilians who work in Russian football talked to Mantuan, advising him not to go there”, revealed. According to Meneghetti, Mantuan’s refusal to go to Russia could be a complicating factor. For the journalist, the 21-year-old midfielder is the strong and quality player that Corinthians is involving to compensate Zenit. “It’s not goalkeeper Ivan, let’s face it. Although he is 1.94m, 25 years old, and has a call-up by Tite for two World Cup qualifiers in 2019, it is Mantuan who sensitizes Zenit’s Russians.“, opined.

Gustavo Mantuan has been a starter with Vitor Pereira. He scored one of the goals in the 4-0 rout over Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (22). While Yuri Alberto recently reposted references to Zenit on his Instagram account, shortly after he deleted it.

Thus, Yuri Alberto did not reappear for Zenit’s pre-season. The striker continues in Brazil, resting in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. At the same time, the Russian club resumed its work, having even played friendlies. Yuri Alberto negotiated with Internacional and Corinthians, opting for Timão.