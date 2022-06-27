Oi’s balance sheet (OIBR3) and auction with Copel (CPLE3); See what to expect this week – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3) has already postponed the release of its results for the 1st quarter of 2022 twice. The company now plans to release the balance sheet on June 28.

On the same day, the Tim (TIMS3) gathers the shareholders to discuss the acquisition of their share in the assets of the Hi Mobile.

On the 30th, the ring promotes auction of transmission lines in 13 lots, with an investment forecast of R$ 15.3 billion if all are sold.

June 27: tupy ( TUPY3 ) promotes Tupy Day with analysts and investors

June 27: Expected debut of the new shares of CVC ( CVCB3 ) after offer

( ) after offer June 28: Hey discloses balance for the 1st quarter of 2022 after postponement

June 28: Expected debut of the new shares of eneva ( ENEV3 ) after follow-on

( ) after follow-on June 28: Tim meets shareholders at an EGM to discuss the acquisition of Cozani RJ, one of the companies into which Oi Móvel was divided

June 30th: ring promotes auction of power transmission lines at B3 in São Paulo

June 30th: Valid ( VLID3 ) brings together analysts and investors on the Valid Investor Day

( ) brings together analysts and investors on the Valid Investor Day July 01: Deadline requested by the Petrobras (PETR4) to explain to the STF your current pricing policy

CSN and Samarco

THE CSN (CSNA3) confirmed the engagement of a financial advisor on a possible acquisition of Samarcoaccording to a statement from the CSN.

People familiar with the matter said that the consultancy chosen was RK Partners and that the idea would be the so-called “stalking-house” offer, where other potential buyers cannot offer values ​​below it.

Engie and Copel at auction

Engie (EGIE3) and Copel (CPLE3) formed a partnership to participate in the auction of transmission lines of the ring which takes place on June 30, according to a statement from the companies themselves. According to the agreement, the Engie would hold a 51% stake in the partnership.