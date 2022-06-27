Oldest olive tree in the world is 3,000 years old and still bears olives

The oldest olive tree — or olive tree, if you prefer — is in Chania, on the Greek island of Crete. And the craziest thing is that, from the height of its more than 3 thousand years, the tree still bears fruit.

The so-called “Vouves olive tree” has a trunk with a circumference of 12.5 meters. Its torso has been so beautifully shaped by nature that it resembles a sculpture, as you can see in the image accompanying this post.

The research that sought to elucidate the genetics of the millenary tree was carried out in partnership by research institutions in Italy, Spain, Cyprus and, of course, Greece.

The fruits of the millenary olive tree produce the best oil in the world, making the region the birthplace of olive production on the island of Crete. The trunk of the tree is now hollow, because it is so old that there is no more heart, the inner part of the tree. This means that the body of the olive tree is renewed from the outer layers — and the heartwood gradually rots.

In 1990, the Vouves olive tree was declared a Natural Monument, due to its status as the world’s oldest tree of its kind.

The study also mentions the importance of olives in Mediterranean countries. About 90% of the world’s olive production is carried out in this region.

The olive tree was considered sacred in ancient Greece, and its branches were the greatest prize for champions at the Olympic Games. In an attempt to revive the tradition, during the Greek Games in 2004, the winners were crowned with a crown made from the millenary olive tree of Vouves.