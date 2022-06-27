Oslo bombing will not contain fight for rights

The violent attack by a gunman at a gay bar and elsewhere in central Oslo on Saturday will not end the fight for the rights of all individuals to live a free and safe life, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas said. Gahr Stoere, this Sunday.

Police on Sunday questioned the suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian national of Iranian origin, for the second time since the man was arrested.

The suspect, whom police have described as a radicalized Islamist with a history of psychiatric problems, is accused of murdering two people and injuring 21 on Saturday, when Oslo was due to hold its Pride+ parade.

Speaking at a special ceremony held at Oslo Cathedral, Stoere said the attack may have ended the official parade, which was canceled after the attack, but did not end the fight “against discrimination, prejudice and hatred”.

The black-clad prime minister spoke of the thousands of people who spontaneously protested on Saturday in the streets of Oslo, waving rainbow flags and placing flowers at the scene of the crime to honor the victims.

“During the day, the city was full of people who wanted to express themselves, about their sadness and anger, but also about support and solidarity and about the willingness to continue fighting for the right of every individual to live a free and safe life,” he said. .