Owner finds snake that had disappeared in SP neighborhood







Boa constrictor found after almost a week of disappearance Photo: Instagram

A rainbow boa that had disappeared in the neighborhood of Perdizes, in São Paulo, since Tuesday, 21, was found after almost a week of disappearance.

Bruna Guimarães said she found the animal in her stove, where it had probably been since the disappearance. “Sylas was found last night, inside the stove, I had looked at it previously, but I believe he was in a position that I couldn’t see”, explained in the profile she created for the reptile.

At the time of the disappearance, Bruna warned the neighborhood that the snake could be loose around and made an appeal on social media for people not to hurt the animal.

“If anyone finds a snake, call me! Do not kill it, it is docile and has no venom [veneno]it won’t hurt anyone”, warned Bruna, at the time.

In the publication in which she warned about the outcome of the search, the owner of the boa constrictor even apologized if she had alarmed someone in the neighborhood.

“I apologize for the ‘chaos’ generated by the surroundings, but as I said, I turned here upside down and as the bedroom window was open, I decided to alert the NEIGHBORHOOD that he could have gone somewhere outside of here, I was desperate and worried with what they could do with him letting him go around without knowing he’s a pet,” he added.