PA is accused of having fun with rapper’s rhyme mocking Arthur; Look

The names of Paulo André and Arthur Aguiar, runner-up and champion of the last edition of the BBB, respectively, emerged among the most talked about subjects on social networks in Brazil.
A phrase created by the actor’s fans set the tone for most publications: ‘PA, you lost yes’.
The reason for the outrage? In a video that circulates on the networks, the athlete appears on the stage of a show and is cheered while listening to a freestyle with the following words: “You won the BBB and f**k Arthur”
The video is from yesterday (25), during a show by the Cone Crew Directorate, which PA attended, at Casa Flutuar, in Saquarema (RJ) — where the stage of the WSL (World Surf League, the World Surf League, in Portuguese).
Unhappy with the situation, Arthur Aguiar’s fans criticized the attitude of Paulo André, who was called ‘ungrateful’, ‘plant’, ‘Arthur’s shadow’, ‘toxic friendship’, among other not very flattering comments.