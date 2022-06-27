PA is accused of having fun with rapper’s rhyme mocking Arthur; Look

The names of Paulo André and Arthur Aguiar, runner-up and champion of the last edition of the BBB, respectively, emerged among the most talked about subjects on social networks in Brazil.

A phrase created by the actor’s fans set the tone for most publications: ‘PA, you lost yes’.

The reason for the outrage? In a video that circulates on the networks, the athlete appears on the stage of a show and is cheered while listening to a freestyle with the following words: “You won the BBB and f**k Arthur”

The video is from yesterday (25), during a show by the Cone Crew Directorate, which PA attended, at Casa Flutuar, in Saquarema (RJ) — where the stage of the WSL (World Surf League, the World Surf League, in Portuguese).

Unhappy with the situation, Arthur Aguiar’s fans criticized the attitude of Paulo André, who was called ‘ungrateful’, ‘plant’, ‘Arthur’s shadow’, ‘toxic friendship’, among other not very flattering comments.

See the reactions on Twitter:

Completely bizarre this behavior of the BBB 22 LOSERS.

Former BBBs from 10, 12, 14, 15, 17 and 19 respected the champions of their editions, although Twitter disagreed.

What you’re doing with Arthur is over the top.

PA VC LOST YES pic.twitter.com/bvDXVXRQVz — Danilo (@danilocmLP) June 26, 2022

PA lost his wiggle, humility, composure, easy laughter, the sweet boy look, spontaneity and the WORST besides LOSING the bbb, he had the saddest loss of all his essence losing himself.

PA VC LOST YES — Larissa. (@LarissaSalgue13) June 26, 2022

PA if it wasn’t for Arthur you wouldn’t even have been among the 5 Arthur took the program and you on the back! Bad grateful, who would have thought, from top athlete to headline of parties showered with things an athlete should pass away! the passenger FAME has blinded you! The penny will drop! PA VC LOST YES — Vinicius ????? (@paulovini5555) June 26, 2022

Strong is not the one who speaks badly, strong is Arthur! Who knows everything and doesn’t reply, he lets the person die with his own poison. PA VC LOST YES — * Lacava * (@CeliaMLacava) June 26, 2022

When I think the BBB is over.. it all comes back and it looks like it’s still going on… These repressed ones will never swallow ARTHUR CHAMPION! PA VC LOST YES pic.twitter.com/6KLT6fKWsE — lili (@LiliCommentaaaa) June 26, 2022