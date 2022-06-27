Pará investigates one death and three more cases

The Pará Health Department is investigating four suspected cases of Haff’s disease, known as black urine disease. One of the patients, who had other comorbidities, died. The other three are being followed. In 2021, the state recorded 25 confirmed cases of the disease.

The cases were registered in the rural area of ​​Óbidos. Patients had symptoms such as intense muscle pain, abdominal pain and dark urine after consuming pacu fish, which is typical of the region. Samples were collected for analysis at the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality.

The agency also issued an epidemiological alert to health professionals in the public and private network for the identification and communication of suspected cases and to municipal authorities for the application of preventive measures.

Residents of the region were advised to avoid consuming fish such as pirapitinga (Piaractus brachypomus), tambaqui (colosome macropomum) and pacu (Piaractus mesopotamicus).

Haff’s disease is associated with the consumption of these freshwater fish, due to the presence of a toxin that causes the syndrome. But it can also be related to the consumption of crustaceans, such as shrimp.

The orientation of the health agency is that patients with symptoms such as weakness, muscle pain, headache, numbness and dark urine, within 2 to 12 hours after consumption of fish, seek medical attention.