Pastor linked to Bolsonaro and ex-MEC went to the hotel 10 times – 06/26/2022 – Poder

The Federal Police confirmed 63 accommodations by Pastor Arilton Moura and one by Pastor Gilmar Santos in a hotel in Brasilia used by them as a HQ for negotiations of federal funds with mayors.

In ten of these times, Arilton stayed on the same dates that Luciano de Freitas Musse, a former advisor to the MEC (Ministry of Education), was also there.

Such as Sheet revealed in March, the pastors — close to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former minister Milton Ribeiro — used the Grand Bittar hotel to receive mayors and advisors and negotiate the release of resources from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education). They never held government positions.

The report indicated that MEC employees also circulated frequently at the location, in the southern hotel sector of the federal capital. Which was also confirmed by the PF.

Ribeiro was arrested on Wednesday (22) and released the following day by decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). Investigations by a business desk at the MEC also target Gilmar Santos, Arilton Moura, Luciano de Freitas Musse and Helder Bartolomeu, Arilton’s son-in-law.

Bolsonaro is suspected of interference in the investigation. His defense denies it.

The most frequent presence at the hotel was that of Arilton Moura. He stayed 10 times in 2020, another 38 times in 2021 and, this year, he was there on 10 occasions.

The last time Arilton checked into the hotel was on March 21. It’s the same day the Sheet revealed an audio in which the former minister says that he prioritized requests from Pastor Gilmar and that this occurred at the request of Bolsonaro. He also talks about a support that would be aimed at churches.

He checked out on March 23 and, according to the records collected by the PF, he never returned to the place.

In March, two employees told the report that Pastor Arilton even displayed a gold bar in the hotel’s restaurant – this would have occurred in mid-2021.

There is only one record of Pastor Gilmar’s stay, on September 9, 2021. But reports from mayors, advisors and hotel employees indicate that he circulated assiduously through the lobby and restaurant on the mezzanine.

On the other hand, former MEC advisor Luciano Musse stayed 29 times at the Grand Bittar. There were 24 in 2021 and 5 this year.

The PF highlights the coincident dates in which Musse and Arilton stayed at the same time. Of the ten times that this occurred between 2021 and 2022, in seven of them Luciano Musse was already in the position of project manager of the executive secretary of the MEC.

He had been appointed on 6 April and was not dismissed until 29 March, the day after Milton Ribeiro resigned from his post. Before joining the MEC, he was part of the entourage of religious and was in at least three official meetings with Minister Milton Ribeiro.

Luciano Musse went to MEC after the ministry failed to name Pastor Arilton Moura. The current Minister of Education, Victor Godoy Veiga, is the one who handled the procedures.

“Luciano, in the investigative context outlined so far, working together with Pastors Arilton, is an important character in the alleged scheme of co-opting mayors to raise personal advantages through directing or diverting FNDE/MEC resources under the pretext of serving politicians/city halls” , says the PF in the inquiry.

And he continues: “Characterizing, hypothetically, a sophisticated illegal capture of public resources with the possible ‘infiltration’ of a financial operator in the management of the portfolio”.

At Arilton’s request, Musse received R$20,000 in negotiations to hold an event with Milton Ribeiro in a city in the interior of São Paulo.

The investigators confirmed a statement by the mayor of Jaupaci (GO), Laerte Dourado (PP), that Luciano Musse had invited them to meet with the pastors at the Grand Bittar hotel.

Reports of meetings with mayors at the hotel, followed by meetings with Milton Ribeiro, coincide with the stays. Both Luciano and Arilton were staying on January 5 of this year, when the mayor of Rosário (MA), Calvet Filho (PSC), recorded a video with the now ex-minister straight from his apartment, in Asa Norte in Brasília. Calvet met with the pastors at the hotel, according to reports — which he denied to the report.

On February 16 of this year, the mayor of Bom Lugar (MA), Marlene Silva Miranda (PC do B), was at the hotel with the pastors and, on the same day, participated in a meeting with Milton Ribeiro and the religious at MEC. The city managed to release funds days after that schedule.

Arilton Moura stayed between February 14 and 18 at the hotel, according to PF data.

On April 15 of last year, the pastors participated in an event at the MEC, in a prominent position alongside the minister and, on the same day, they negotiated educational works with managers at the Grand Bittar and at the Tia Zélia restaurant. It is on this date that the request for a bribe in gold was reported by Mayor Gilberto Braga, from Luis Domingues (MA).

Both Arilton and Luciano Musse were staying at the Grand Bittar at this time. Luciano, between the 12th and 16th of that month; Arilton, from the 13th to the 16th.

On the day he was arrested, Arilton tells a lawyer that he will “destroy everyone” if something happens to his “little girl”—which seems to be related to his wife.

“I need you to call my wife… calm my wife… because if there is any problem with my little girl, I will destroy everyone!” he says in contact with a lawyer. The dialogue was collected by the PF by telephone interception.

The case was referred to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after possible interference by President Bolsonaro in the investigation was identified. In a phone call intercepted by the police, Ribeiro says he spoke to Bolsonaro and the latter told him that he thought there would be an operation against the former minister.

THE Sheet was unable to speak with the defense of the pastors and with the former advisor to the MEC this weekend.

Bolsonaro’s defense denies any interference. This Saturday (25), he ignored the suspicions raised in the investigation into the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, and, during a speech at an evangelical event in Balneário Camboriú (SC), repeated the speech that the 2022 elections represent a “fight of good against evil”.