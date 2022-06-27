Paulo André goes to a show, stabs Arthur Aguiar and shares his opinion on the web: “PA, you lost”

Olympic athlete participated in the show of the rappers of the “Cone Crew”

Fans were disgusted with the ex-BBB's attitude. Photo: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Paulo André
After leaving the confinement of the BBB 22the olympic athlete Paulo Andre has divided opinions on the internet. The friendship he had with Arthur Aguiar, champion of the edition, inside the house no longer exists outside the program. On the contrary. Over the weekend, he snarled at the “former friend.”

The Olympic athlete took advantage of the night of last Saturday (25th) to participate in the group show ‘Cone Crew Directorate’. In a recording, which is circulating on social networks, Paulo André appears vibrating to the sound of a rhyme that says that he was the one who won the BBB 22. “You won the BBB and fuck Arthur”, the vocalist shoots.

The song received a standing ovation from the audience at the venue. Meanwhile, Paulo André in turn raised his arms after the rhyme. It is worth noting that the athlete came in 2nd place in the fight for the reality show award.

web divides opinions

On social networks, some fans of Arthur Aguiar did not like the attitude and raised the tag ‘PA you lost’. In addition, many criticized Paulo André’s recent behavior. “He missed the opportunity to keep quiet,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “The biggest disappointment of the year award goes to PA. Congrats on being such an idiot,” criticized another.

