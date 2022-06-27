Paulo André manifests himself after a video criticizing Arthur Aguiar’s victory goes viral: “They confused me”; watch

After being accused of having fun with a rap that mocked Arthur Aguiar’s victory in “Big Brother Brasil”, Paulo André spoke about the matter. According to the athlete, he was mistaken for the boy who was in front of the viral video and who would never belittle someone else’s success. In a series of videos on Instagram, PA revealed that even his family suffered attacks after the backlash of the matter.

“I have no control over the attitude and what other people do and say, I only have control over myself! I never belittle anyone’s victory! I’m an athlete and if there’s one thing I’ve really learned, it’s not to belittle anyone, whatever it is, let alone someone else’s victory. And stop attacking my family, feel free to attack me and say what you want about me, but leave my family alone.” he wrote.

At another time, Paulo André stated that he was mistaken for someone else in the video that circulated on social networks. “It seems that there are some people confusing me with the guy who is in front of the video, celebrating, or maybe with the guy who is a little further to the left. But I’m the guy I’m at the bottom of. And the moment the rapper makes the rhyme I already look at my friend saying: ‘It’s going to be bad, the bill will fall on me’. And that’s what’s happening.”he said.

He continued, stressing that he cannot control the attitude of others: “But I have no power and much less control over what people say and do, I have control over what I say and what I do”. Watch:

PA talks about video involving rap with Arthur Aguiar pic.twitter.com/QdZKDXJ3Ye — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) June 26, 2022

understand the case

Arthur Aguiar’s fans are in an uproar and put Paulo André’s name among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Sunday morning (26). That’s because yesterday (25), during a party in Saquarema (RJ), the athlete appeared in a show, while listening to a freestyle rap that ironically cited the victory of Arthur Aguiar.

The sprinter is on the coast of Rio de Janeiro to enjoy the stage of the WSL (World Surfing League). During the ballad, the vocalist of Cone Crew Directorate stated that PA is the true champion of “Big Brother Brasil” and was applauded by the audience. “You won the ‘BBB’ and f*ck Arthur”, said the rapper.

PA and Arthur Aguiar pic.twitter.com/azhkoMg75M — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) June 26, 2022

On the web, netizens uploaded the tag “PA you lost yes” and called the athlete “ungrateful”, “plant”, “Arthur’s shadow” and even a “toxic friendship”. “Completely bizarre this behavior of the ‘BBB 22’ losers. What you’re doing with Arthur is over the line”wrote a profile. “PA lost his swagger, humility, composure, easy laughter, the sweet look of a boy, spontaneity and the worst, in addition to losing the ‘BBB’, he had the saddest loss of all: his essence”said another. “And the biggest disappointment of the year award goes to PA. Congratulations on being such an idiot.”fired another. Check out more reactions:

