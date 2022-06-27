Paying off debt early is it worth it? Understand

Debt is always a problem, and we all know it. The sensible move here is to pay any and all bills as quickly as possible, right? No, it’s not always like that. In some cases, pay debt in advance It doesn’t save a lot of money, so it’s not that much of an advantage. So, let’s see in this Sunday’s News Contest (26) the pros and cons of this process.

Pros of Paying Off Debts Early

We all mistakenly think that as soon as we get extra money we should run to pay debt in advance. That’s not always the way it works best. But, of course, the positive sides must be exalted. Let’s see what they are:

It is possible to save a few thousand reais in interest depending on the amount of debt

You can’t take out a loan without paying interest, and you can’t use a credit card without paying fees. So the more money you owe, the more interest you pay.

Let’s say a consumer buys a car for $25,000.00. In this way, he borrows BRL 20,000.00 at an interest rate of 3% over a period of 60 months. This can mean more than R$1,500.00 in interest payments over five years. So there is a very significant waste of money.

Also, whether it’s a car loan or credit card debt, the sooner you get rid of it, the more money you’ll save on interest payments. In the meantime, depending on the balance, it can mean hundreds or even thousands of reais.

Making sure you sleep better at night by paying off debts early

For many people, carrying debt from month to month is physically and mentally exhausting. It weighs like a lead in the back, and it’s totally understandable why you can’t sleep at night.

Everyone has their own comfort level with whether or not they are in debt. So there are people who just can’t stand the thought of even small debts at the corner sale. This being the case, the recommendation is to pay these debts in full if you can, as this will offer mental and financial freedom.

Cons of Paying Off Debts Early

If there are two sides to everything in life, in the financial sphere it could not be different. Know some negative points of paying off debts all at once.

It is possible that you may have paid most of the interest on the debt

Most loans have something called an “amortization schedule” that maps out how much interest will be paid over the months (tranches). In general, you pay a higher interest rate at the beginning of the debt and a lower one in the remaining months, decreasing more and more over time. Therefore, the closer you get to the end of the debt, the less interest you pay.

If in case the installment is late on the due date, especially, there will be no great financial advantage in paying off debts early. It would be something like borrowing money without interest at the moment. That way, it’s more interesting to save the money or use it for something else.

No discounts when paying off debts in advance

Many people think that paying off debts in advance is a good deal because they will get a discount on interest. However, financial organizations do not always grant this rebate.

While there are usually discounts associated with prepayments for loans and other financial services, it will vary from company to company. Discounts for amortizations are only advantageous if they offer a good percentage, above 10%.

As long as the debt burden isn’t too high, making consistent as well as regular and timely payments is the best way to build solid credit. not always pay debt in advance will bring back your clean name.