Petrobras Board elects Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as new president | Economy

“Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras, informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, by majority, appointed Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as a Board Member of Petrobras until the next General Shareholders’ Meeting and elected him to the position of President of the company, the latter with a term of office until 04/13/2023”, Petrobras said in a statement.

According to the state-owned company’s press office, Paes de Andrade will assume the presidency as soon as he signs the term of office, whose date has not yet been announced.

Current secretary of the federal government’s reduction of bureaucracy, Andrade will replace José Mauro Coelho in charge of the company. Mauro Coelho resigned on the 20th after being pressured by the Jair Bolsonaro government because of high fuel prices.

After Coelho’s resignation, Petrobras appointed the company’s Executive Director of Exploration and Production, Fernando Borges, as interim president, noting that he would remain in charge of the company until the new president takes office at the state-owned company.

Around 2 pm, Petrobras shares were up more than 6% on B3.

State under government pressure

José Mauro’s departure had already been decided by the government at the end of May. But the expectation was that the exchange would be made official after the convening of an extraordinary general meeting.

Pressure increased after Petrobras announced a new fuel price adjustment. On the 17th, the average sale price of gasoline at distributors increased by 5% and that of diesel, by more than 14%. Petrobras had not readjusted the price of gasoline for 99 days, since March 11. The last diesel readjustment had been on May 10, 39 days apart.

With an eye on re-election, Bolsonaro raised the tone of criticism against the administration of Petrobras due to increases in fuel prices and even called the profit of the state-owned company “rape”.

Petrobras explained that due to the resignation of José Mauro Coelho, the vacant position on the board of directors can be filled by a substitute elected by the collegiate and that the company’s Bylaws establish that the company’s president is elected by the Board of Directors from among its members, and it is not necessary to call a shareholders’ meeting for Paes de Andrade to assume the presidency.

How is the pricing policy?

On Friday, the Eligibility Committee analyzed the government’s nomination based on the company’s governance rules and applicable legislation and concluded that Andrade meets the requirements and has no restrictions to assume the positions of director and president of the company.

The nominee told the company’s Eligibility Committee (Celeg) that he did not receive guidance from the government regarding the change in the state’s pricing policy. Andrade, however, declined an invitation from the State-owned People’s Council to explain changes in fuel price policy.

According to Andréia Sadi, columnist for g1the government’s bet is that, once in the chair, Andrade will change the state-owned company’s board and guarantee an interval between fuel adjustments, avoiding new highs until the first round of the election.

On June 17, Petrobras announced an increase of 5.18% in gasoline and 14.26% in diesel at refineries. Abicom’s survey shows that, even with Petrobras’ adjustment, the price of gasoline at refineries in the domestic market was still lagged this Monday (27) by 10% in relation to import parity, and diesel, by 9 %.

In addition to his position at the Ministry of Economy, Paes de Andrade has a degree in social communication from Universidade Paulista, a postgraduate degree in administration and management from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University, in the United States.

According to the curriculum published by the Ministry of Economy, Andrade was once director-president of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), a public information technology company responsible, for example, for sorting emergency aid records.