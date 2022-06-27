Petrobras (PETR3:PETR4) jumps almost 6%; What motivates the rise in shares this Monday? – Money Times

The actions of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) are trading sharply higher this Monday (27), supporting the Ibovespawhich resumed the level of 100 thousand points.

At around 12:45 pm, the state-owned company’s common and preferred shares soared by 5.85% and 5.78%, respectively, quoted at R$30.60 and R$27.81. At the same time, the Ibovespa jumped 2.15%, to 100,791.88 points.

Three events explain the company’s movement on the stock exchange today: in addition to the rise in Petroleumthe markets pass on the approval of Caio Paes de Andrade by the Eligibility Committee for the command of the company and the resumption of coverage of the action by the Itaú BBA with a recommendation of “outperform“.

new CEO

The Eligibility Committee of the Petrobras approved on Friday night (24) the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade, current secretary of Debureaucratization of the Ministry of Economyfor the position of CEO of Petrobras.

With that, the collegiate understood that Paes de Andrade meets the professional requirements to command the state-owned company.

Paes de Andrade was appointed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) after the resignation of José Mauro Coelho, who ended up resigning from the presidency of Petrobras earlier this week, after just two months in office.

the president’s nominee Jair Bolsonaro to lead the oil company told the Eligibility Committee that he has not received any guidance from the government on changing the company’s pricing policy, according to the minutes of the committee’s meeting, published on Saturday (25).

Now, the name of Paes de Andrade will undergo evaluation by the Petrobras board of directors. The board members hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the nomination.

BBA resumes coverage

Itaú BBA resumed coverage of Petrobras with a recommendation of outperformexpected performance above the market average, and target price of R$43 for preferred shares and US$16.40 for ADRs (American Depositary Receipts).

According to analysts at the institution, the company’s good fundamentals, combined with current levels of oil prices and increasing production volumes, should result in cash flow generation “too strong to be ignored”.

Furthermore, Petrobras’ current valuation is attractive and can accommodate even extreme scenarios. The share trades at 2 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) for 2022 and 2.1 times for 2023.

