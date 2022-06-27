Petrobras shareholders denounce Andrade’s appointment to the CVM

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The National Association of Minority Shareholders Oil Workers (Anapetro) filed, on Monday morning, a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) against the appointment of Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as president of Petrobras.

In the representation, the association points to “possible acts harmful to the company’s assets and the interests of its shareholders”.

Anapetro claim that Andrade does not meet the legal requirements to assume the position, and that disputes over the pricing policy to be adopted by the company may put the majority shareholder (the Union) and the minority shareholders in conflict.

In addition to the initiation of an administrative proceeding, Anapetro asks the CVM to adopt precautionary measures to interrupt the process of appointing the new CEO, which this Monday will be analyzed by the Board of Directors.

The association had already positioned itself against the new CEO before he was approved by the state-owned Eligibility Committee (Celeg) on ​​Friday.

He told Celeg that he did not receive guidance from the government regarding the change in the state-owned company’s pricing policy, the company’s document released on Saturday showed.

On June 20, the CVM had already opened an investigation involving the change of command of Petrobras. The commission initiated a process to verify news that anticipated the resignation of then president José Mauro Coelho.

(By Rafaella Barros)