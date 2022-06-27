Pilots cross the ocean after being warned they collided with another plane before taking off

The flight taking place after the incident – ​​Image: RadarBox





A very serious situation has drawn attention in recent days, due to the decision of the pilots to proceed with the flight after being informed of a possible collision of their aircraft before takeoff.

And the most serious thing is that the collision had, in fact, happened, so the damaged plane completed a long transoceanic flight.

As the communications frequency messages are recorded, available in the video at the end of this articlethe incident took place at New York’s JFK International Airport on June 17.

On that occasion, one of the pilots of the Boeing 777-200ER, registration F-GSPQ, from Air France flight AF008, contacted the ground control of the North American airport to inform that his plane had been hit by another taxi.

Reporting that he was in position 9, he stated that an ITA Airways plane hit them during their taxi, so it would be important to warn pilots not to take off.

Airbus A330-200 – Image: ITA Airways





Interestingly, even in the face of the very serious situation, the ground controller, instead of promptly providing a warning to the Control Tower, requested that the Air France pilot write down a telephone number of the Control Tower to notify the controller about the situation.

Following the events, the recording shows the Control Tower controller passing the warning to the ITA Airways pilots, however, at that moment the jet had just taken off.

The air traffic controller reports the alleged collision while taxiing, and asks if the pilots have noticed any damage to their plane. The ITA Airways pilot simply says no and continues his flight.

The aircraft involved was the Airbus A330-200, registration EI-EJL, which carried the passenger flight AZ-611. It landed in Rome, Italy, after nearly 9 hours, luckily without any problems, as, according to ABC News, it was indeed damaged in the incident.

Data from the RadarBox online tracking platform show that the Airbus A330 was out of operation for three days before taking off again for a commercial flight.

Also according to data from RadarBox, the Air France Boeing 777 remains stopped in New York until the publication of this article, nine days after the incident.

The video below presents the communications of that day, in English, but depending on the device being used to watch, there may be the possibility of using the settings in the corner of the player to add subtitles and trigger their automatic translation into Portuguese.



