Piquet refers to Hamilton as “neguinho” and netizens react: ‘he is the most detestable person in Brazil’ (video)

Racist term was used by the former pilot in an interview last November and came to light this Sunday.

247 – Former driver Nelson Piquet used a racist term to refer to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in an interview in November 2021, which came to light this Sunday (26).

Piquet calls Hamilton a “nigger” when commenting on one of the British driver’s races.

Immediately, netizens condemned Piquet’s attitude and published several criticisms of the former sportsman.

“Nelson Piquet working hard to be the most hateful person in Brazil,” wrote one Twitter user. “I don’t know why they clash with Nelson Piquet being racist with Lewis, the guy is Bolsonaro’s chauffeur”, recalled another internet user.

