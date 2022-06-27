Piquet refers to Hamilton as “neguinho” and netizens react: ‘he is the most detestable person in Brazil’ (video)

Abhishek Pratap 11 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Piquet refers to Hamilton as “neguinho” and netizens react: ‘he is the most detestable person in Brazil’ (video) 8 Views

Racist term was used by the former pilot in an interview last November and came to light this Sunday.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

player of the era Mano Menezes reveals hurt with Cruzeiro

cruise Leader of Serie B, team has an appointment next Tuesday (28), against Sport, at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved