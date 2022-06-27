Plan Crop 22/23 should be announced this Wednesday (29); see what if…

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) anticipated to Estadão Content that the 2022/23 Crop Plan should be announced this week, on Wednesday (29), after broad expectations from the sector. The date has yet to be officially confirmed.

As anticipated to Agricultural News, in early June, through Minister Marcos Montes, Agriculture and the Economy have discussed a lot about the budget and ways to make feasible and distribute resources to equalize interest rates.

According to Estadão, the Special Secretariat for the Treasury and Budget (Seto), of the Ministry of Economy, in May, blocked approximately R$ 1.2 billion in expenses.

The amount will be reallocated to the subsidy of line fees from the Safra Plan in the second half of the year, out of a total of approximately R$4.3 billion blocked for rural credit and the Agricultural Activity Guarantee Program (Proagro).

The fiscal issue is on the radar of both ministries, in addition to the increase in the Selic rate, which is currently at 13.25% per year.

During an event in Campinas (SP), at the beginning of the month, Montes had said that news about the plan would come out in the coming days and that the 2022/23 Crop Plan should be robust, contributing resources to all agriculture in the country.

“The government is committed to making a robust Crop Plan. President Bolsonaro has given this orientation. We need to feed Brazil, of course, but we also need to feed the world. This is what we are creating and building a Crop Plan that we we are calling it a world championship. I believe that in the next few days we will have good news”, he said at the time.

In terms of resources, if the plan remains with the amount earmarked for the past harvest, it could reach R$330 billion in credit and R$22 billion to R$23 billion in resources from the National Treasury for interest equalization in 2022/2023.

The minister also highlighted that the government has been working to bring the best credit conditions to family farming, small and medium producers, mainly through the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf) and the National Support Program for Medium Rural Producers (Pronaf). Pronamp).

Another focus of the 2022/23 Crop Plan is to be green and blue, according to the minister, with credit for adopting sustainable practices in rural production.

O Agricultural News searched for the folder, but still no response.