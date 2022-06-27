Porto Alegre decrees three-day official mourning for the death of councilor Mauro Zacher

Abhishek Pratap 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Porto Alegre decrees three-day official mourning for the death of councilor Mauro Zacher 4 Views

The City Hall of Porto Alegre decreed three days of official mourning for the death of councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT), which took place this Sunday. The announcement was made by Mayor Sebastião Melo, accompanied by the mayor, Idenir Cecchim. Melo temporarily suspended the trip scheduled for today to Brasília, where he will advance in raising funds for infrastructure works.

“Life is really a breath. We received the news of his death with shock and deep sadness. We are dedicated to supporting the family. The official mourning is a simple tribute and recognition to his memory and contributions to Porto Alegre, as a parliamentarian and manager”, said the mayor.

The congressman died this Sunday morning, aged 46. According to the press office, he was participating in a Master Swimming event in the open sea in the city of Fortaleza (CE) when he had a sudden illness. In addition to his wife, the councilor leaves his children Léo and Martina, his mother Sandra and brothers Flávio and Jessica.


Throughout his career, Zacher graduated in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of RS (PUCRS). He was elected councilor for the first of four uninterrupted terms in 2004, by the PDT, and was in the Parliament of the Rio Grande do Sul capital in his fifth consecutive legislature. Political leaders from several parties mourned the death.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian troops take the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after one of the bloodiest fighting of the war

Fall of Sievierodonetsk was Russia’s biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved