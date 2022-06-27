Possibility of Andrey Santos wearing the shirt of another Brazilian club torments Vasco

Vasco still has problems delivering in the second round the great campaign that he has achieved so far in Serie B.

And the main one is those cases protected by the law that punishes training clubs in favor of releasing the economic rights of “half-tailored” players.

And the character in question is the midfielder Andrei Santos, 18 years old, who despite his young age gave the team the quality that was lacking in the ball.

Raised in São Januário since he was six years old, with CBF squads since he was 13, the captain of the under 20 team is on the radar of the European giants.

And so far so good, because that’s what happens to all good players who stand out at this age in Brazilian football.

But the Vasco midfielder has a contract until August 2023, and if he doesn’t extend the commitment, as Vasco’s board wants, he can leave for free in 2023.

It’s fair? Of course.

But this is what often happens with the most promising ones who “sell” the management of their careers to entrepreneurs with penetration in the European market.

These agents, when the boys appear in the professional teams or in the basic selections, harden the contract renewal with the training club.

Sometimes, they even refuse to discuss it, opting for termination, free of charge, at the end of the bond.

And it is usually at the end of the contract as an amateur, at the age of 18, or at the end of the first professional agreement, at the age of 21.

For this reason, most clubs are obliged to negotiate their jewel one year before the end of the contract.

If you don’t, you risk losing the player and getting nothing in return.

As was the case of striker Marcos Paulo with Fluminense, in 2021, or Yuri Alberto, with Santos, in 2019.

In the latter, by the way, the damage was not total because the executive of Internacional-RS at the time, Rodrigo Caetano, was generous with Santos.

He agreed with the player’s representatives to leave 10% of the economic rights in the possession of the training club.

This possibility of losing Andrey Santos to another giant of Brazilian football takes the sleep of Vasco’s leaders.

The steering wheel’s economic rights are set at R$14 million for a national transfer.

And it is already known that Júlio Taran, his new representative, has been offering the business opportunity to Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras.

Taran is a partner in the office of Giuliano Bertolucci, who is currently partnering with the red-blacks in the acquisition of players who come from European football.

Vasco’s management trusts Andrey Santos’ words about gratitude and respect for the feeling of Vasco.

But there would be nothing to do if the player agreed to wear another Brazilian football shirt already in this Brazilian football window…

SUBTITLES / CREDIT:

Photo 1: Andrey Santos, at Vasco since he was six years old, has his pass fixed at R4 14 million for national transfer – Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Photo 2: Júlio Taran, between Flamengo football vice Marcos Braz and David Luiz, and Bertolucci, to the right of the red-black defender – Reproduction / Internet