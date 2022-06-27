Pregnant, Jessica Ellen tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves ‘Dança dos Famosos’: ‘I’m fine’ | TV & Famous

The presenter regretted having to give this news, and took the opportunity to thank the actress for the commitment throughout the competition, even after the discovery of the pregnancy in the funk week (8/5). The baby is the result of Jessica’s relationship with actor Dan Ferreira.

“I have news that I wouldn’t like: Jessica Ellen, dearest to the cast of ‘Dança’, tested positive for Covid this week. She’s doing well, recovering at home. But she couldn’t rehearse, so she can’t perform today. .”

“Unfortunately, this means that she leaves ‘Dança dos Famosos’. I wanted to thank you immensely for your delivery, me and the entire Domingão team. Not even the pregnancy took away Jessica’s focus”, Luciano communicated to then call a video of the artist.

1 of 2 Pregnant, Jessica Ellen tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves the ‘Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: TV Globo Pregnant, Jessica Ellen tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves the ‘Dança dos Famosos’ – Photo: TV Globo

Visibly moved, Jessica explained the reason for her departure from the frame and reassured fans:

“Hi, guys. How are you? It’s a shame to have to leave the competition, right now in the final stretch. I was super excited to dance to the contemporary rhythm. But, God knows all things. I’m fine, getting better and better, taking care of myself .”

“Unfortunately, Covid took me away. It wasn’t my baby or my pregnancy. I danced until the last moment I could. I’m very happy with my trajectory on the program so far. For those who stay, my kiss, my luck. And thanks special to Marcus Lobo, my teacher, my friend… A kiss, stay with God and a lot of axé for us”, said the actress.

Jessica wasn’t the only one. Ana Botafogo missed the technical jury team in this semifinal because it also tested positive for Covid. She was replaced by Claudia Mota.

“Today is the semifinal of ‘Dança dos Famosos’! Today is contemporary dance day! Good luck everyone! I’m recovering from Covid, I won’t participate. Claudia Mota will be on the jury, along with Carlinhos de Jesus and Zebrinha. cheering! Kisses”, wrote the artist on her social networks.

2 of 2 Ana Botafogo tested positive for Covid and missed ‘Dança’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ana Botafogo tested positive for Covid and missed ‘Dança’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

