Presenter Andrea Fassina, ex-SBT, Band and Record, dies at 52

Andrea Fassina passed through major broadcasters in more than 20 years of career

Photo: Reproductions/Instagram

Relatives, friends and colleagues left messages of condolence on Andrea Fassina’s social networks. The journalist, who ran the musical program ‘Refrão’ on TV Justiça, suffered a massive heart attack at the age of 52.

She lived in Brasília, where she was the content coordinator for the ‘Só Boa Notícia’ portal. She worked alongside her husband, fellow journalist Rinaldo de Oliveira, who was a reporter for RedeTV!, TV Cultura and Band. She had a 21-year-old daughter Lorena with him.

Andrea has built a successful career in communication. Graduated in Radio and TV, she worked for 10 years at CBN, where she became a Journalism supervisor.

He also worked on GNT, SBT, Band, Record, TV Nacional and TV Brasil. She was respected and loved in the middle. “We were writing colleagues for a few years. Competent, committed, friendly”, wrote TV news veteran Dácio Nitrini on Facebook.

In the last post on Andrea Fassina’s Instagram profile, her husband wrote a Valentine’s Day message. “You know that phrase ‘In joy and in sorrow, in sickness and in health, in riches and in poverty?’ She’s been through it all with me, literally speaking. There’s no way not to love you”, declared Rinaldo de Oliveira.

