Prince Charles ‘accepted suitcase with 1 million euros’, says British newspaper







Charles' press office said donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, the former prime minister of Qatar, were immediately passed on to one of the prince's charities and "all proper processes were followed."

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, accepted a suitcase containing 1 million euros (R$5.54 million) in cash from a former prime minister of Qatar, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday (26/6).

According to the daily, this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim. Together, they totaled 3 million euros (R$ 16.6 million).

Charles’ press office said the sheikh’s donations were immediately passed on to one of the prince’s charities and all “proper processes were followed”.

There is no indication that the payments were illegal.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles personally received the former prime minister’s three cash donations between 2011 and 2015.

On one occasion, the diary says, money was handed over in a bag at a meeting at Clarence House, the official residence of the heir to the British throne. In another, the money was contained in bags at the Fortnum and Mason department store, the paper added.

The money was received by the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, Charles’s charity, whose directive is “transforming lives and building sustainable communities”. The fund grants donations to good causes in areas such as preservation, education, health and social inclusion.

The charity told the Sunday Times that its administrators had concluded that the donor was legitimate and that its auditors had approved the donation.

Donations to NGOs run by Prince Charles have come under scrutiny in recent months after allegations that one of them offered help to a Saudi donor so he could gain citizenship as well as a UK decoration.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier this year that it was investigating the allegations.

The foundation is said to be offering “full cooperation” with the authorities, and Clarence House said Prince Charles was unaware of the alleged gift-based offer of decorations or citizenship to his charities.

Michael Fawcett, the prince’s former valet and the foundation’s chief executive, resigned in November as the charity investigated the allegations.

Investigators found that he arranged with others to award an honorary decoration to billionaire businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who denies any wrongdoing.

But the police concluded that there was no evidence that the foundation’s administrators were aware of what happened.