Problem can affect Brazil?

Europe is experiencing an intense problem with its flights due to the lack of staff and strikes this summer on the continent. As a result, flights have been canceled and, in one of the most critical moments, thousands of bags were unable to return to their owners at Heathrow Airport (London) precisely because of failures involving the return systems and the lack of employees.

Thousands of passengers have faced inconvenience to take off in recent weeks, and the scenario does not show that it will be resolved soon, with new scheduled stoppages and a limitation on the number of people who can board in some regions.

Of the 491 international flights planned to be operated from Guarulhos airport this week, around 100 connect Brazil to Europe.

Major destinations from Brazil, such as Germany, Spain, France, England and Portugal, are expected to continue to face strikes, from pilots and flight attendants, ground crews or immigration officials.

Travelers departing Brazil may be affected by possible flight cancellations or other inconveniences, such as long lines at immigration or check-in for the return trip.

What to do if your flight is affected?

Brazilians who have their flights departing from Brazil affected can appeal directly to the companies to seek a solution, according to resolution 400 of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

Passengers who feel harmed by a cancellation have the right to choose between re-accommodation on another flight, reimbursement of the amount paid or having the journey carried out by another means of transport (when applicable).

It is also important to follow up with the airline if the flight remains scheduled or if it has any changes to its schedule.

If there are delays of more than one hour, companies must offer material assistance to passengers, such as access to means of communication, food or overnight accommodation in situations where the delay exceeds four hours and the passenger is far from their home.

In European Union countries, reception conditions in these situations are similar to Brazilian standards. Companies must also offer material assistance to travelers in the event of delays or cancellations, as well as the right to rebook on another flight if boarding cannot be carried out as planned.

Can Brazil suffer a blackout in high season?

Although passengers may be affected in the coming weeks by the problems faced in Europe, Brazil should not reproduce the air chaos faced in that continent during the summer here.

Internally, despite the resumption in the sector, the country has not yet reached its pre-pandemic air transport rates. Therefore, it is unlikely that, in the coming months, the country will face a situation like the one that is being observed today on the European continent.

According to Henrique Hacklaender Wagner, president of the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts), Brazil is far from that.

“For the high season in the country, I think it is unlikely that we will go through the same as Europe, as companies still have room to grow their operations. There are still many crew members on the market today, some even with the necessary qualifications to start fly almost immediately”, says the pilot.

Many professionals are also out of work even after the end of the activities of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos and Avianca Brasil.

Henrique Hacklaender Wagner

Understand the air chaos in Europe

On Thursday (23), British Airways employees at Heathrow Airport (London) voted to start a strike in the coming days in search of a salary increase. The strike could take place along with another, in the rail transport sector, considered the biggest in the country in 30 years.

The company operates flights from Brazil, departing from Guarulhos airport, which can cause a longer wait time to enter the European country or even flight cancellations.

In Spain, airline employees are considering a strike in the mainland’s peak season, which could also make it difficult to travel at the airports in Barcelona and Madrid.

According to information from the Reuters news agency, employees at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris are due to carry out a new strike on July 2. Workers had already stopped by June 9, leading to the cancellation of 25% of flights there.

The category claims a salary increase of 300 euros (R$ 1,652) per month.

Air France pilots are also considering a stoppage in the coming days due to the fatigue of the accumulation of hours due to the high workload.

Amsterdam-Schipol airport (Netherlands) also had to reduce its capacity to serve the public due to the low number of employees. The place, which receives flights departing from Brazil by KLM, has even registered queues of up to six hours in the last few days at check-in.

In Portugal, the government started to make more employees available at airports, mainly in Lisbon, to speed up the entry of foreigners.

Questioned by the report, Air France said that it does not expect impacts on its flight schedule, and that it has enough trained teams to resume air traffic.

Given the high season, the company claimed to have hired 300 pilots, 200 airport agents and 200 mechanics and technicians to be able to meet the demand. The company said it expected an improvement in the situation.

In a statement, KLM said it would have to comply with the restriction imposed by Amsterdam-Schiphol airport on boarding a limited number of passengers, a number that may vary from day to day. As a result, it has restricted ticket sales and will cancel some flights to comply with local regulations.

The company stated that those who already have a reservation made, including flights departing from Brazil, will receive alternatives if there are cancellations.

KLM criticized the measure imposed by the Netherlands airport, saying that being “forced to limit the number of travelers in Schiphol cannot be a structural solution”.

Sought after, British Airways and Lufthansa did not respond until the publication of this report.

Layoffs without rehiring

One of the main problems for airlines in Europe related to labor is the low rate of rehiring those laid off during the pandemic.

Some companies didn’t anticipate the accelerated growth due to the mainland summer and didn’t get teams in time.

In other situations, rehiring for lower wages has been offered to those laid off, which has not made the return to air activities so attractive in some places.