Project sets a period of 180 days for performing ostomy reversal in SUS – News

06/27/2022 – 11:09

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies Deputy Paula Belmonte, author of the project

Bill 1144/22 sets a period of 180 days, after medical referral, for performing ostomy reversal surgery in the Unified Health System (SUS).

If the surgery is not performed within this period, the government must arrange for its immediate performance through the private health network. Failure to comply with these measures will result in the opening of an administrative proceeding by the competent body to determine liability.

Ostomy is a surgical procedure that consists of opening a small hole in an internal organ to the external environment, which can be connected to an inspection or maintenance tube. Ostomy can be performed in the respiratory, digestive and urinary systems, and can be temporary or permanent.

Presented by deputy Paula Belmonte (Citizenship-DF), the project being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies includes the measure in the Statute of Persons with Disabilities.

Ostomized people are considered people with physical disabilities and, as the parliamentarian highlights, they face great difficulties. “Many of the ostomates still suffer from a long wait to undergo the surgical reversal procedure, which further postpones the suffering to which they are already undergoing, resulting from the ostomy”, she emphasizes.

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character by the Commissions for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; of Social Security and Family; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Report – Lara Haje

Editing – Natalia Doederlein