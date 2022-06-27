Protect Investments in the Short Term

Are you planning to travel in a year and don’t know where to invest for this goal, so as not to have your money eroded by inflation? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner and investor Viviane Ferreira shows the most recommended applications to protect your money from high prices in this short period of one year.
“As the term is very short, sometimes it is not possible to make an investment that is, in fact, linked to IPCA+ bonds. So, we need to invest in something more conservative, safer, to guarantee this money within the term “, it says.
Read her explanation and watch the program excerpt below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast fortnightly, on Thursdays, from 15:00 to 16:00.
Invest in the short term
The inflation preview (IPCA-15) accelerated to 0.69% in June and reached 12.04% in 12 months. Airline tickets registered a strong rise, 11.36%, making inflation reach 123.26% in 12 months. That means prices more than doubled.
For Viviane, suitable investments for the short term of one year are floating rate bonds that follow the Selic rate (today, 13.25% per year). “As the Selic rose due to inflation, it ends up offsetting this inflation a little”, she says.
Are they:
- Treasure Selic, from Treasure Direct
- Bank CDBs: they are protected by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund). There are CDBs that are offered at 100% or more of the CDI. “The CDI is a market indicator that follows the Selic. The CDB always pays a percentage of the CDI. So, it needs to be the closest to 100% of the CDI”, he says.
- Interest-bearing accounts with a yield of 100% or more of the CDI
- LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit) and LCA (Agricultural Letter of Credit): linked to CDI and exempt from Income Tax
- DI funds with yield in the range of 100% of the CDI
“For the short term, this type of investment is more conservative and with little fluctuation in 12 months”, he says.
Chat with Specialist is fortnightly
The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, fortnightly, from 3 pm to 4 pm, on the home page of UOL, at UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.
You can send questions to Papo by email [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.
Want to invest better? Get tips in your email
Do you want to learn how to make money safely in short, medium and long term investments, even if you’ve never invested?
UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you in this objective. By subscribing, you receive every day, before the opening of the Stock Exchange, a market analysis made by analyst Rafael Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening with the market.
In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly analysis of investments, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.
Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other stock exchange investments? Send your question to [email protected]