Public servant is asphyxiated by his wife in Itajubá, says PM | South of Minas

A 51-year-old man suffocated to death on Saturday (25) in Itajubá. According to the Military Police, he was suffocated to death by his own wife. The suspect and a neighbor, who would have helped in the action, were arrested and taken to the Civil Police station.

According to the Military Police, the case took place in the Santo Antônio neighborhood. The wife would have asked her husband to help her with immobilization techniques and then would have tied him up, choking him with cloths and then with a piece of bread.

The victim was identified as Sérgio Carvalho Silva. The Municipality of Itajubá issued a note of condolence for his death (see end of report), who had been a public servant for 23 years and had already worked in the municipal departments of Social Development, Government, Works and Health.

According to the incident report, the wife told the Military Police that after making food, she lied to her husband that she was going to work as a security guard in Pouso Alegre and, as the husband was a security guard, asked him to give tips on how to immobilize a person.

Then, still according to the OR, she also asked him to let her tie him up, so she could test the skill in case it was necessary.

As she told the Military Police in the police report, he agreed and she tied her husband with two shoelaces, wrapping his hands behind his back, in addition to tying his feet.

Still in the police report, she told the PM that she covered her husband’s mouth and nose with a child’s blouse to suffocate him. According to her, she told the police, she only stopped suffocating her husband when he passed out.

After that, she revealed to the police that she called a neighbor, to whom she had told what she would do with her husband. With the neighbor’s arrival, she said in the police report that her friend saw that her husband was still alive.

At this moment, according to the OR, the wife said that she went to the kitchen and took a piece of bread, shoving it down her husband’s throat, with the intention of simulating a choking.

The neighbor called the Fire Department, asking for help for a case of choking. According to the OR, the wife said that the firefighters would have taken a long time to reach the scene and, when they arrived, they tried to revive her husband for some time, taking him to the hospital later.

Asked by the Military Police, the wife said, according to the police report, that she had planned the action, just as she had alerted her neighbor of what she intended to do.

The neighbor said, according to the OR, that she knew of the wife’s intention and that she helped to try to simulate choking.

Asked what motivated the crime, the wife told the police that she could not explain, stating that she did not suffer physical violence from her husband, with whom she had been married for 20 years. She also said, according to the OR, that while suffocating her husband, she remembered that she called her “fat and old”.

She also said in the incident report that she decided to tell the truth about what happened, as she had a bad conscience.

The wife’s and neighbor’s cell phones were collected. They were arrested and taken to the Civil Police Station. Until the last update of this report, there was still no information about the arrest of his wife and her neighbor.

Condolences from the City Hall:

The City Hall of itajubá, through Mayor Christian Gonçalves and Vice-Mayor and Municipal Health Secretary, Dr. Nilo Baracho, sends his condolences to the family of server Sérgio Carvalho Silva, who died this Saturday, June 25, at age 51.

Sérgio has honorably fulfilled his duties at City Hall for 23 years. He worked in the Municipal Departments of Social Development, Government, Works and Health.

In this moment of sadness and pain, we ask God to comfort all family and friends.