Quartararo is penalized for incident with Espargaró

Load audio player

the abandonment in Dutch GP was not the end of the leader’s nightmare MotoGP, Fabio Quartararothis Sunday, For the collision with Aleix Espargaró at the start of the test in seatthe French of Yamaha will have to pay a long lap as punishment in the next stage, the Great Britain GP.

Quartararo was trying to overtake Espargaró for runner-up on the fifth lap of the race when he ended up losing control of the bike and crashing on the inside of the hairpin of turn five. As he slipped, he forced Aleix into the gravel pit, causing the pilot of the Aprilia dropped to 15th.

Read too:

The Worlds leader managed to get back on track, but returned to the pitlane a few laps later due to damage to his bike. But Yamaha turned him back due to the approaching rain, which would allow him to change bikes.

But a few laps later, Quartararo crashed again at Turn 5, even being ejected from his bike, believing there was a problem with the control sensor.

Espargaró made a great recovery test, finishing in fourth place, reducing the gap in the Worlds to just 21 points. With the penalty to be paid five weeks from now at the British GP, which marks the return of MotoGP after the summer break, the Spaniard has a chance to reduce that gap even further.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube channel

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #183 – What could Alonso do today in a top F1 car?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: