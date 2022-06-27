Quina de São João: lottery employees sell all shares of winning pool and are out of prize of R$ 17.8 million | Mato Grosso

O The contest’s total prize pool was BRL 195,945 million, the second largest in history. There were 11 bets drawn and each one took just over R$ 17.8 million.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The lottery team is made up of eight people and, according to owner-partner Ana Lúcia Nunes, the group usually buys a share of the lottery tickets registered on site.

“This time there was no quota left, so we were left out. Even so, we are very happy about the draw and the team is excited to participate in the next ones,” she said.

Quina de São João: eleven bets share prize of more than R$ 195 million

According to Ana Lucia, the pool, with 15 dozen, was divided into eight shares of R$ 2 thousand each. She stated that most were bought by groups of friends and family who split the value among themselves.

2 of 3 Lotérica made two sweepstakes with eight shares of R$ 2 thousand, one of them being drawn at Quina de São João — Photo: Disclosure Lotérica made two pools with eight shares of R$ 2 thousand, one of them being drawn at Quina de São João — Photo: Disclosure

“There were groups of 20, 30 people, and others with less. Due to the value of the quota being a little higher, people ended up buying and dividing it among more people so as not to weigh anyone down, but it gave each one a good amount of money”, he explained.

Anna also said that it wasn’t just the employees who were left out of the pool this time. The businesswoman said the ticket was offered to many loyal customers of the place, but most left it “for later”.

“Many people who always play here at the lottery and deserved the prize ended up not buying it and regretted it later. They said they would buy it later or were still in doubt, but then on Friday the quotas ended and there was no time,” he said.

The lottery company informed that until the morning of this Monday (27), of the eight shares of the pool, three have not yet sought the agency.

“Some people don’t even know they’ve won. The others have already contacted and are waiting to go to the agency to collect the prize”

The draw for contest 5,881 was held on the feast of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba. The dozens drawn were: 35, 36, 49, 75 and 80.

3 of 3 Lottery where ticket was drawn in Cuiabá dawned in a festive mood — Photo: Disclosure Lottery where the ticket was drawn in Cuiabá dawned in a festive mood — Photo: Disclosure

Another 2,026 games hit the court, worth R$ 7,045.11. Bets with three hits won BRL 87.18 and, with two hits, BRL 3.34.