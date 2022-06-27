R$ 12 billion will be distributed. See who gets the ball

About R$ 12 billion will be distributed by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for all those who are entitled very soon! The value is related to the FGTS net profit achieved in 2021. Do you already know if you will be one of the beneficiaries? Follow and clarify your doubts.

See also: FGTS profit: R$ 12 billion will be distributed to workers in August

The exact value of this profit obtained in the year 2021 has not yet been fully accounted for, but Caixa Econômica Federal estimated in November last year that the value of the profit would be around R$ 12.3 billion.

It is expected that many Brazilian workers will receive some value for the entire amount raised last year, so be a step ahead and see if you are able to receive some amount as well.

Who will be able to receive the 2021 FGTS profit?

It is expected that, on average, 90 million Brazilian workers will receive a part of the amount that is about to be distributed. To be eligible to receive with the others, it will be necessary that, until December 31, 2021, the worker has had some balance in his FGTS account.

The exact amount each professional will receive will depend completely from the amount that was in your bank account during that period, as it must be proportionate.

In order to make it simpler for everyone to understand better about the distribution of these profits, Caixa Econômica Federal released an example table on how the payment will work. Check out:

Example Balance in the FGTS account until 12/31/2020 FGTS Result Distribution Index – Year 2020 Income Distribution Credit worker 1 BRL 20 thousand 0.01863517 BRL 372.70 worker 2 BRL 32,897.56 0.01863517 BRL 613.05 worker 3 BRL 42,253.02 0.01863517 BRL 806.03

Although the possible values ​​are significantly attractive, for the first time – since 2017 – the percentage of profit that will be distributed will not be able to replace the value of inflation. Unlike what happened in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020:

Year 2018: Inflation was 3.75%. The total income from the distribution of the profit was 6.18%;

Year 2019: inflation was 4.31%. The total income from profit distribution was 4.90%;

Year 2020: Inflation was 4.52%. The total profit distribution yield was 4.92%.

And on the date of transfer of values, according to law 13.446/2017, they must be distributed by the end of August.