Rafa Kalimann goes through trouble on Sunday and is ‘snitched’ live by José Loreto: “Show, show!”

The former BBB went through an unforeseen event and was delivered by the actor while they were on the jury bench for ‘Dança dos Famosos’

The former BBB and also presenter, Rafa Kalimannwas present on the stage of the “Sunday”, on TV Globo, this Sunday (26). Invited to the bench of the artistic jury of the painting “Famous dance“, Is it over there ended up having a hard time and was exposed live by the actor, Jose Loreto.

It turns out that, while enjoying the duo’s presentation, Rafa got so excited that he messed up his jump. Soon after the presentation of Sérgio Menezes, who was eliminated of the week, José Loreto ended up not being able to hold back the information and ‘snitched on’ the ex-BBB.

“He got into a heavy character. So heavy, I was stamping my foot and Rafa was too. Then she broke her heel.” said. Then the ‘Pantanal’ actor asked Rafa to show the broken heel. “Rafa broke her heel. Show, show! Look at this, people.”

Laughing, Rafa Kalimann joked that he was going to pretend that nothing had happened, but unfortunately, it ended up being handed over by the fellow jury: “Damn, I was going to get out of here on the jump. I was going to hold the finesse. bag mouth”protested the presenter, making the audience laugh.

In addition, in Instagram stories, Kalimann also shared behind the scenes telling the situation. “ANDI have bad luck with shoes. I only used it here, it spoiled here on Sunday. So I had it fixed and put it on my feet again today. What do I do? Everyone is back here (audience): ‘Rafa, your jump’”laughed.