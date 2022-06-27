Rafael Navarro is mocked by Palmeiras fans on the web

Owner of Palmeiras this Sunday (26) at 2-2 draw with Avaífor the Brasileirão, striker Rafael Navarro completed 13 games without scoring for VerdãO. In addition to the negative mark, the player missed a good opportunity and was heavily criticized by fans on the web, becoming the third most commented topic on Twitter, with 31,500 mentions.

In the 16th minute of the second half, when the match was still tied by 1 to 1, Navarro had the chance to put Verdão in front, but he lost his balance and finished wide. The wasted opportunity generated a lot of dissatisfaction from the fans, who criticized the striker.

Good Navarro, I think it was, right? I officially announce the withdrawal… — Leandro Boudakian (@LeBoudakian) June 26, 2022

This goal could never be missed, never Navarro to be BAD has to improve a lot — Bart (@bartpalmeiras) June 26, 2022

It was better to have stayed with Deyverson and gotten rid of Navarro. — Bruno Magalhães (@brunera1914) June 26, 2022

The player, who arrived at Alviverde this season to be the team’s centre-forward, still hasn’t found his best football. The last time the 22-year-old forward was able to celebrate a goal was 55 days ago, on May 3, in Alviverde’s 5-0 victory over Independente Petrolero (BOL) for Libertadores. From then on, he lived without goals. Interestingly, the player is the top scorer of the Copa Libertadores with seven goals – all of which he has scored so far with the alviverde shirt.

Navarro’s average goals for the season is 0.21, as he has played 33 games (disregarding the Club World Cup, which is part of 2021) in all competitions and has only seven goals scored in Libertadores.

In the Brasileirão, he added 13 matches out of the 14 that the São Paulo club played, accumulating 502 minutes and zero goals. The player started in two games: against Juventude and Avaí, opponents who are positioned in the second half of the table.

From July 18, the date of the opening of the transfer window to Brazil, the young athlete will win the competition of Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López, strikers hired by Palmeiras along with Defensa y Justicia (ARG) and Lanús (ARG), respectively.