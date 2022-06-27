Rapper Snoop Dogg publishes video of Marechal’s potato in Rio

The American rapper Snoop Dogg published, on a social network, on Saturday (25/6), a video that praises Ademar de Barros Moreira, the owner of Marechal’s potato, the most famous in Rio de Janeiro, in the north of the capital. In the description of the images, the artist praised the quantity served by the merchant and called him “the king of French fries in Rio de Janeiro”.

“The next time the restaurant is cheap with the portion of fries, show them this”, said the rapper, in the text of the publication, with the images of Ademar filling a warm with the potatoes.

See video below:

The musician still defines him as a “legend”. He points out that the potato has pieces of chicken and pepperoni.

The post has over 1.3 million likes and over 30,000 comments on Instagram. Brazilian artists, such as singers Ferrugem and Fiuk, commented on the post.

RJ’s assets

Marechal’s potato became a Material Cultural Heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro in May, by law.

Traditional in the region, French fries have been sold for years at a stall by the merchant, near the Marechal Hermes train station, in the North Zone of Rio.

Ademar produces tons of the snack and attracts hundreds of customers, for more than 30 years, in the place.

