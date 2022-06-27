Renata Capucci gets emotional when revealing diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease: ‘It fell like an anvil on my head’

Opened the heart! This Sunday (26), guest of the podcast “This is Fantastic”, journalist Renata Capucci revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease four years ago, when she was 45 years old. At the time, she preferred to keep the matter private, but stated that she has already gone through the “denial” phase and left an emotional message for the public.

“My time has come, my time has come to set myself free. Because living with that secret is bad. You feel like you’re living a fake life, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I’m a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018 when I was 45 years old. Today, I am 49”, started. According to the World Health Organization, only 10% to 15% of Parkinson’s patients are under the age of 50.

Renata said that she began to feel the first signs of the disease while recording the talent show “PopStar”.“I was in the middle of the ‘Popstar’ show, which I was on, which I sang. I started with the symptoms a little earlier. I started to limp and people said to me: ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’. And I said: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize I was limping. Then I went for physiotherapy, osteopathy and things didn’t change. And then at a certain point, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiffened”, remembered.

From there, her husband took her straight to the hospital: “And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, he took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head.”. At the time, even after receiving the news in the middle of the recordings, Renata managed to reach the final of “Popstar”.

Despite everything, Renata stated that she is well, happy and proud of her trajectory so far. Still, according to her, it is not for anyone to feel “pity” for the situation. “It’s just that I’m here to say this to you, whoever’s listening to the podcast, because I’m alive. Four years later, I’m fine, I’m happy. I don’t want to become a martyr. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. On the contrary, I am proud of my trajectory. I am proud of the way I face this disease, because I face it head on today”, guaranteed.

“I’ve been through all the phases, from depression to denial. Today, I’m in stage five where I look at this disease head on and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything I can, exercise, medicine and I have a positive life. I feel happy despite everything. I’m not café au lait for having Parkinson’s disease, I take all the subjects. I don’t feel diminished.”he concluded.

