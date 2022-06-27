Renata Capucci is diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 45; see symptoms

“Fantástico” reporter Renata Capucci revealed on the show’s podcast that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2018, when she was 45 years old.

Today, stronger, she faces the disease head on, but says she has lived through different phases, including depression and denial.

“Today, I’m in stage five where I look at this disease head on and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything I can with exercise, with medication and I have a positive life,” he said.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagramr/renatacapuccialRenata Capucci talks about Parkinson’s diagnosis

Renata’s case is considered to have an early onset, as the disease rarely appears before the age of 50. Most people are diagnosed at age 60.

According to the journalist, the first symptoms appeared during her participation in the “Popstar” program.

“I started to limp and people said to me: ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’ And I was like, ‘I’m not limping,’” she recalled.

“And then at one point, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, he took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head,” he said.

Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease that affects a person’s movements. It causes tremors, slowness of movement, muscle stiffness, imbalance, as well as changes in speech and writing.

Risk factors for the condition include increasing age, although younger people can also be affected. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), men are more affected than women.

The cause is not known, but it is believed to arise from a complex interaction between genetic factors and lifetime exposure to environmental factors such as pesticides, solvents and air pollution.

The diagnosis of the disease is made based on the patient’s clinical history and neurological examination.

While there is no cure for Parkinson’s, it can and can be treated to ease symptoms as well as slow their progress.

Medicine’s great weapon to fight Parkinson’s is medication and, in some cases, surgery, in addition to physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Symptoms

Symptoms tend to increase gradually. Are they: