Renata Capucci is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

“Fantástico” (TV Globo) reporter Renata Capucci, 49, revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago.

In the podcast “This is Fantastic”, the journalist reported that she decided to expose her fight against the neurodegenerative disease “because living with this secret is bad”.

“It’s my time, it’s my turn to free myself. Because living with this secret is bad. You feel like you’re living a fake life, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in In my case most people, because I am a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018, when I was 45 years old. Today, I am 49”, he declared.

According to Renata Capucci, the diagnosis took place at the time she participated in the musical reality show “Popstar”, on TV Globo. At that time, she passed the mark and people questioned her why, but she denied that she was limping.

“I started to limp and people would say to me: ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’. And I would say: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize that I was limping. things didn’t change. And then at a certain point, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm went up by itself, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the show, took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head,” she said.

A disease characterized by tremors, muscle stiffness, slowness of movement, among others, Parkinson’s affects about 200,000 people in Brazil, according to WHO (World Health Organization) data. Of the total number of people with the disease in the world, between 10% and 15% of patients are affected before the age of 50, as is the case with Capucci.

Currently, Renata says she is “well and happy”, and says she doesn’t want to become a “martyr”, nor does she feel “pity” for her, because she doesn’t feel “decreased” for having this disease.

“On the contrary, I’m proud of my trajectory. I’m proud of the way I face this disease, because I face it head on today. I’ve been through all the phases, from depression, from denial. Today, I’m in phase five that I look this disease in the face and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything I can with exercise, with medication and I have a positive life. I feel happy, despite everything,” he added.