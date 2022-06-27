Renata Capucci receives support from journalists after revealing Parkinson’s diagnosis | celebrities



Renata Capucci receives support from journalists after revealing diagnosis of Parkinson’s DiseasePlayback / Instagram

Rio – Journalist Renata Capucci, 49, said she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 4 years ago, during the podcast “This is Fantastic”, released last Sunday. After the revelation, Renata received on her social networks numerous messages of affection from co-workers.

On Instagram, she confirmed the information about the diagnosis: “I thought a lot about this moment. I knew it would come and that it came at the right time, when I feel exactly how I feel today: strong, confident and happy. It’s not easy. . But it’s not the end. I invite you to overcome prejudice and misinformation about this and other neurodegenerative diseases that affect so many people, like me”, said the journalist, inviting followers to listen to her testimony on the podcast.

In response, friends left their support, showing all admiration for her. “Admiration and immense respect for you! To face and win every day! Go ahead, girl!”, commented the presenter Ana Furtado. “We are together with you, always! Health, life and strength!”, wrote another journalist, Márcio Gomes. “Life is this roller coaster, Resoca! One day at a time…. Everything will be fine! Faith, friend, a lot of faith! A kiss and stay with God!”, wished reporter Susana Naspolini. “What a wise and difficult decision! How many people must be feeling helped and supported right now! You are great! You are love!”, praised Helter Duarte. “You are pure strength! An incredible warrior! I love you even more! And for a long time!”, declared co-worker Christiane Pelajo.

According to the Ministry of Health, Parkinson’s Disease is a neurological problem that affects movements, causing tremors, slowness, muscle stiffness, imbalance and also changes in speech and writing. Among its symptoms are a gradual increase in tremors, which vary during the day, in addition to shuffling and stooping posture. Parkinson’s has no cure, but it can be controlled through treatments that reverse symptoms and prevent their progress, carried out with medications, surgery, physical therapy and even occupational therapy.