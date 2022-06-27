Renata Capucci reveals diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease: “I’m fine, I’m happy” – Quem

+



Renata Capucci reveals diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The journalist of Fantastic Renata Capucci, 49, revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago. Her interview was featured on the podcast. This is fantasticwhich aired this Sunday (26).

“I thought a lot about this moment. I knew it would come and it would come at the right time, when I would feel exactly the way I feel today: strong, confident and happy. It’s not easy. But it’s not the end. I invite you to win prejudice and misinformation about this and other neurodegenerative diseases that affect so many people – like me – in our podcast This is fantastic“, said Renata. The episode still speaks to the actress Gutta Stresserwho this week revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“It’s my time, it’s my turn to free myself. Because living with this secret is bad. You feel like you’re living a fake life, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I am a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018, when I was 45 years old. Today, I am 49”, she said, who noticed the first symptoms during the recordings. from the program popstarin which he was a finalist in the competition.

“I was in the middle of the program popstar, that I participated, that I sang. I started with the diagnosis a little bit earlier. I started to limp and people said to me: ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’. And I said: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize I was limping. Then I went for physiotherapy, osteopathy and things didn’t change. And then at a given moment, in the middle of the popstar, after the sixth program, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, he took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head.”

Renata said that she takes care of her own health and that she faces the disease head on. “It’s just that I’m here to say this to you, whoever is listening to the podcast, because I’m alive. Four years later, I’m fine, I’m happy. I don’t want to become a martyr. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. . On the contrary, I’m proud of my trajectory. I’m proud of the way I face this disease, because I face it head on today. I’ve been through all the phases, from depression, denial. Today, I’m in phase five that I look this disease in the face and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything I can with exercise, with medication and I have a positive life. I feel happy, despite everything. I’m not caffe au lait for having Parkinson’s disease, I take all the subjects. I don’t feel diminished.”