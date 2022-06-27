Renata Capucci reveals that she has Parkinson’s disease

Globo reporter Renata Capucci reveals how she discovered the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and how she felt

the reporter Renata Capucci (49) revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago and has now wanted to publicly disclose the issue. In conversation on the podcast This is fantasticfrom Globo, she told about her condition.

In a post on Instagram, she told about the decision to reveal the disease publicly. “I thought a lot about this moment. I knew it would come and it would come at the right time, when I would feel exactly the way I feel today: strong, confident and happy. It’s not easy. But it’s not the end.”said she, who was diagnosed when she was 45, is now 49.

Then, on the podcast, Capucci reminisced about finding out about the disease around the time of Popstar and that her husband took her to the hospital when he had a symptom. “I was in the middle of the Popstar show, which I was on, which I was singing. I started with the diagnosis a little bit earlier. I started to limp and people would say to me, ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’ I said: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize I was limping. Then I went for physiotherapy, osteopathy and things didn’t change. And then at a certain moment, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth program, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head “she said.

Finally, the reporter vented: “I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. On the contrary, I am proud of my trajectory. I’m proud of the way I face this disease, because I face it head on today“.

Post by Renata Capucci about the podcast: