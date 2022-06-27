Renata Capucci reveals that she has Parkinson’s; she understands symptoms, causes and treatments | Health

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018, when I was 45 years old. Today, I’m 49. I was in the middle of the Popstar show, which I was on. I started with the symptoms a little earlier. I started to limp and people said to me: ‘why are you limping, Renata?’. And I said: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize I was limping.”

“I went for physiotherapy, osteopathy and things didn’t change. And then at one point, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, he took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head.”

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimate is that 200 thousand people have Parkinson’s in Brazil.

But what is Parkinson’s? Is the disease curable? O g1 answers questions about the disease below:

Parkinson's disease affects 1 to 2% of the world's population over the age of 65 and increases with age, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects a person’s movements. It occurs because of the degeneration of the cells that produce dopamine, which carries nerve currents (neurotransmitters) to the body. The lack or decrease of dopamine affects movements, causing symptoms such as tremors, muscle stiffness, imbalance.

The disease has no cure, but the treatments available guarantee the minimum quality of life for patients (read more below).

“We currently have many symptomatic treatments: drug, surgical and behavioral, but we have no disease modifiers and no cure. Fortunately, there are more than 150 ongoing studies with symptomatic and possible disease-modifying medications. I believe, therefore, that the future will be promising”, explains Mariana Moscovich, a neurologist specializing in movement disorders.

At what age does Parkinson’s appear?

The most common age is over 60 years. However, a small percentage of patients may develop the disease at younger ages.. “These patients usually have a genetic etiology (genetic cause with a known gene) and present clinical differences when compared to older patients”, emphasizes Moscovich.

She also explains that early Parkinson’s occurs between 21 and 40/50 years. Juvenile Parkinson’s, on the other hand, is diagnosed under the age of 21.

The cause of Parkinson’s is believed to be multifactorial. “Genes ‘load the gun’ and the environment ‘pull the trigger’. This means that the patient may have a genetic alteration and environmental factors will activate or deactivate this gene.“, explains the neurologist.

According to the expert, some factors can increase a person’s chance of developing the disease, such as environmental and genetic risk factors.

“Studies show that 3 to 5% of cases of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease may be related to a genetic cause. There are several genes that have already been recognized as causing the disease, some with autosomal recessive inheritance, others with autosomal dominant inheritance. “, it says.

What are the symptoms and diagnosis?

Although motor symptoms are the main feature of the disease and determine its diagnosis, non-motor symptoms are very important because they have a great impact on the patient’s quality of lifeexplains Moscovich.

Tremor (which may be absent in 20% of cases);

stiffness

slowness

Gait and balance disorder

decreased writing

Depression, anxiety, mood disorders, apathy

Psychosis

cognitive disorders

Autonomic dysfunctions (postural hypotension, gastrointestinal symptoms, constipation, urinary problems, sexual dysfunction)

sleep disorders

The diagnosis of the disease is based on the patient’s clinical history and neurological examination. There is no specific test for its diagnosis or for its prevention.

How to differentiate normal tremors from Parkinson’s symptoms?

“Overall, patients with parkinsonian tremor have a slower tremor. It usually occurs at rest, when the patient is distracted, and asymmetrically – compromising one side more than the other”, explains the neurologist.

In essential tremor, the patient has a faster tremor and is present in both hands. “It occurs when the patient is nervous or performing an action. These patients usually have a family member with the same symptoms and report that the tremor started at a young age, without much progression or worsening”, he adds.

What treatments? What do the studies say?

According to the specialist, among the available therapies are: drugs, surgery and multidisciplinary care, that can provide relief and improve the patient’s quality of life. “The main medications available today to be used in the treatment of motor symptoms are levodopa, dopamine agonists and MAO-B inhibitors”.

Moscovich says there are new therapies, particularly to treat non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Some are already available in the United States and Europe and, at some point, should arrive in Brazil.

About studies, she says that there are studies in clinical trials for the treatment of motor and non-motor symptoms, as well as treatments that aim to prevent, slow down or reduce the general progression of Parkinson’s.