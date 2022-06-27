Renata Capucci reveals that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s | celebrities



Renata Capucci – Reproduction of Instagram

Renata CapucciInstagram Playback

Published 06/26/2022 23:01 | Updated 06/26/2022 23:12

Journalist Renata Capucci, from Rede Globo, revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s four years ago. The news was confirmed by her in a post on social media. At the age of 49, the member of “Fantástico” commented that she brought the information to the debate in an edition of the podcast “This is Fantastic”, which aired this Sunday (26).

“I thought a lot about this moment. I knew it would come and that it would come at the right time, when I feel exactly how I feel today: strong, confident and happy. It’s not easy. But it’s not the end,” she wrote, in a statement. post on your Instagram. In the post, Renata invites viewers to still overcome “prejudice and misinformation” about this and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The podcast episode also talks to actress Guta Stresser, who this week revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. There, Capucci says that he began to feel the symptoms of the disease while he was in the cast of the program “Popstar”, from the same network, in which he was a finalist of the musical reality show. “I started to limp and people would say to me: ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’. And I would say: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize that I was limping. thing hasn’t changed”, she reports on the podcast.

She even said she was relieved to share the diagnosis with her audience. “It’s my time, it’s my turn to free myself. Because living with this secret is bad. You feel like you’re living a fake life, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I’m a public person,” said she, who discovered Parkinson’s disease in October 2018, when I was 45 years old.

“And then at one point, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the show, took me to a hospital that I had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head”, recalls the journalist.

Renata said that she takes care of her own health and that she faces the disease head on. “It’s just that I’m here to say this to you, whoever’s listening to the podcast, because I’m alive. Four years later, I’m fine, I’m happy. I don’t want to become a martyr. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. On the contrary, I am proud of my trajectory. I am proud of the way I face this disease, because I face it head on today”, she highlights.

“I’ve been through all the phases, depression, denial. Today, I’m in phase five where I look this disease in the face and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything. what I can do with exercise, with medication and I have a positive life. I feel happy, despite everything. I’m not a café au lait because I have Parkinson’s disease, I do all the subjects. I don’t feel diminished”, she said. .