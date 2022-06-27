Researchers unravel the benefits of plant-based eating

posted on 06/26/2022 07:00



Compounds present in vegetables help the human body to produce substances that prevent chronic diseases – (Credit: Shutterstock/University of Barcelona/Disclosure)

Very associated with religions and philosophies that defend the liberation of animals, vegetarianism has come to draw the attention of science in recent years. Whether due to the contribution of livestock to the emission of greenhouse gases or the findings that the consumption of red meat can be unhealthy, the food style that excludes this type of protein source has been the subject of studies that evaluate its potential benefits to the health. From improving cognition to reducing the risk of hypertension, diabetes and preeclampsia, research suggests that a plant-based diet has many benefits for the body.

For more than a decade, Frank Hu, a professor in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health, has been studying the relationship between red meat consumption and diabetes. Recently, the scientist’s team analyzed blood samples from 10,648 people who participated in three large North American epidemiological studies. By cross-referencing information about eating habits provided by volunteers with a diagnosis of metabolic disease over a 20-year period, the researcher found that a plant-based diet, including fruits, vegetables, nuts and coffee, is associated with a lower risk of cancer. develop the disease.

According to Hu, the study aimed to identify the profiles of metabolites related to different plant-based diets and link them to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These substances are produced in the body and include the large number of compounds found in different foods. , as well as the molecules formed as these sets of chemicals are broken down and transformed for use by the body. “Differences in the chemical composition of foods mean that an individual’s diet must be reflected in their metabolite profile,” explains Hu.

The researcher recalls that the global burden of diabetes 2 on health systems is increased by the numerous complications resulting from the disease, both macrovascular (such as cardiovascular diseases) and microvascular — conditions that damage the kidneys, eyes and nervous system. The metabolic disorder epidemic is mainly caused by unhealthy diets, overweight or obesity, genetic predisposition and other lifestyle factors such as lack of exercise. “Plant-based diets, especially healthy diets rich in high-quality foods such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, have been linked to a lower risk of developing diabetes 2, but the underlying mechanisms involved are not fully understood.” says Frank Hu.

Participants in studies evaluated by the Harvard team filled out food-frequency questionnaires that were scored according to adherence to plant-based diets and diets that included animal protein and fat. Compared with volunteers who did not develop diabetes, those who were diagnosed with the condition during follow-up had a lower intake of healthy plant foods and ate more meat and meat products. were more likely to exhibit high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, use blood pressure and cholesterol medications, have a family history of diabetes, and be less physically active.

Data on metabolites found in participants’ blood also revealed that plant-based diets were associated with unique profiles, inversely associated with diabetes, regardless of BMI and other risk factors. Further analysis revealed that trigonelline, hippurate, isoleucine and triacylglycerol levels may play a key role in the protective mechanism. Found in coffee, trigonelline, for example, has shown beneficial effects on insulin resistance in animal studies, while higher levels of hippurate are linked to better glycemic control, increased insulin secretion, and a lower risk of diabetes 2 . The team suggests that these metabolites are better investigated to provide physiological explanations of how dietary changes may have a beneficial effect in reducing diabetes 2.

excess salt

In one of two animal studies, US researchers found that a vegetarian diet offered “significant protection” against hypertension in rodents raised on a high-salt diet that developed the disease. When females become pregnant, the regimen also protects mothers and their offspring from preeclampsia, a condition that can be lethal. The research, published in the journals Acta Physiologica and Pregnancy Hypertension, provides further evidence of the potential for nutritional interventions to improve the gut microbiota and, consequently, long-term health, says David L. Mattson, chair of the Department of Physiology at the School of Medicine. from Georgia and senior author of the two studies.

Both result from the unexpected observation that protection works even in a well-established model of salt-sensitive hypertension. These rodents are bred to develop this condition in addition to progressive kidney disease. The animals used in the research were fed a protein diet, based on milk. When they arrived at Mattson’s lab, they switched to a grain-based diet. Both are relatively low in sodium, notes the scientist.

According to Mattson, even increasing the salt content in the diet, the animals that consumed only whole grains did not have hypertension, unlike those that continued with the diet based on milk. The fact that the ingredient did not change the rates of rodents fed with plants indicates that it does not act alone, but that its combination with other elements is what has the harmful potential. “The animal protein amplified the effects of salt”, says the researcher.

“Since the gut microbiota has been implicated in chronic diseases such as hypertension, we hypothesized that dietary changes alter the microbiota to mediate the development of salt-sensitive hypertension and kidney disease,” the research group wrote in journal Acta Physiologica. By sequencing the gut microbiomes of rodents from the two groups, the scientists found they were virtually identical despite the difference in response to the ingredient. These disparities can be explained, according to them, by the composition of bacteria in each diet.

In addition, six females (three from each group) became pregnant. While those consuming whole wheat were protected from preeclampsia, about half of those on the casein-from-milk diet developed this complication. Now, researchers are exploring the herbal regimen’s impact on the renin-angiotensin system, which helps regulate blood pressure. They also want to better identify the bacteria associated with hypertension.

contraindicated

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing the intake of red meat, especially processed, due to its association with cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer. According to the UN agency, the consumption of food should be limited to three servings per week. Sausages are not recommended in any quantity. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) highlights that excess heme iron can be toxic to cells, leading to the development of bowel tumors.

Alzheimer’s Protection



A diet rich in vegetables reduces the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly, according to a study by the Biomarkers and Nutritional Food Metabolomics Research Group at the University of Barcelona. The article, published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, was carried out over 12 years with the participation of 842 people over 65 years of age in the regions of Bordeaux and Dijon (France).

The study analyzes the relationship between the metabolism of dietary components, gut microbiota, endogenous metabolism and cognitive impairment. “What we analyzed is the modulating role of diet in the risk of suffering cognitive impairment”, highlights Mireia Urpí-Sardà, from the Department of Nutrition, Food Science and Gastronomy at the institution. “The results show a significant association between these processes and certain metabolites.”

Scientists have found a protective association between metabolites derived from cocoa, coffee, mushrooms and red wine, microbial metabolism of polyphenol-rich foods (apple, cocoa, green tea, blueberries, oranges or pomegranates) and cognitive impairment in the elderly. According to Professor Cristina Andrès-Lacueva, who led the study, the analysis of plasma samples indicated that some of these substances are related to the progression against dementia, such as biomarkers of coffee and cocoa. Saccharin, derived from the consumption of artificial sweeteners, had the opposite effect.

Therefore, the authors argue, changes in lifestyle and diet are crucial as a strategy to prevent cognitive deterioration and its progression in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other dementias. “A higher intake of fruits, vegetables and plant-based foods provides polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline due to aging,” says Cristina Andrés-Lacueva.

know more

know more

Vegetarianism is a diet that excludes products of animal origin. The Brazilian Vegetarian Society (SVB) recognizes variations in the interpretation of the term because of the dynamism of the language. The main types of vegetarianism are:

— Ovolactovegetarianism: uses eggs, milk and dairy products in their diet

— Lactovegetarianism: uses milk and dairy products in their diet

— Ovovegetarianism: uses eggs in their food

– Strict vegetarianism: does not use any products of animal origin in their food.

* The term vegan refers to people who, in addition to being strict vegetarians, do not use any animal products not only in food, but in general (clothing, cleaning and personal hygiene items, etc).

Source: Brazilian Vegetarian Society (SVB)