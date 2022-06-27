Result of the +Millionaire contest 05; see dozens and winners

The result of the new contest of the new Caixa Econômica Federal lottery, the +Millionaire. O 5th contest Caixa’s new lottery, with a prize still in the range of R$ 10 million, can now bring the first winner of the new Caixa lottery.

The player who hits the 6 numbers on the card and the 2 numerical clovers wins the maximum prize of + Millionaire. A+ Millionaire has 10 award tiers in total.

The numbers that came out in +Millionaire contest 05 were: 06 – 16 – 21 – 24 – 26 – 45 . The two clovers drawn were: 2 and 5 .



Most Millionaire Raffle – Contest 5

Result and winners of + Millionaire 05

The result of the new + Millionaire draw comes out around 11 pm. Check out the list of winners by award tier. There were no winners of six dozen and the total collection amounted to R$ 5,530,842.00. The prizes were distributed as follows:

Range hitters Award 6 hits + 2 clovers there was no hit there was no hit 6 hits + 1 or no clover there was no hit there was no hit 5 hits + 2 clovers two BRL 100,965.13 5 hits + 1 or no clover 10 BRL 8,974.68 4 hits + 2 clovers 59 BRL 1,629.78 4 hits + 1 or no clover 580 BRL 165.78 3 hits + 2 clovers 1,055 BRL 50.00 3 hits + 1 or no clover 6,995 BRL 24.00 2 hits + 2 clovers 9,061 BRL 12.00 2 hits + 1 or no clover 57,626 BRL 6.00

The result can also be consulted on the Caixa lotteries official website, where the winners of all prize tiers by city can be viewed – see list by city

The next draw, number 06, will take place on Saturday, July 2nd . Below, learn more about the lottery, how to play, the cost of betting and the chances of winning.

How to bet?

According to Caixa, bets can be placed at lottery outlets throughout Brazil, through the Loterias Caixa website or the Loterias Caixa app. The betting slips will be divided into two parts:

One will have 50 numbers from 01 to 50;

Another will have 6 more clovers that go from 01 to 06. To bet you will need to choose numbers on both sides.

In the first one (with 50 numbers) the player must select at least 6 and at most 12 numbers; in the second part he will be able to indicate from 2 to 6 clovers/numbers. The minimum bet will be the one that indicates 6 numbers in the first half and 2 numbers in the second half.

The bettor can also place a combined bet, i.e. multiple, choosing more numbers than the minimum.

According to Caixa, the “surprises” will be valid, as they already exist in other Caixa lotteries, including the Mega-Sena – which is when the player allows the system itself to choose the numbers at random – and the “stubborn” – which includes repetition of the same choice of numbers by several contests.

To redeem the prize, as with other bets, the bettor will have to present the receipt within 90 days.

betting costs

The unit price of the single, or minimum, bet is BRL 6.00, that is, a little more expensive than the Mega-Sena today, which costs R$ 4.50. See the table below with all the values:

field numbers field clovers Amount of Single Bets Bet Amount 6 two 1 BRL 6.00 ​6 3 3 BRL 18.00 6 4 6 BRL 36.00 7 two 7 BRL 42.00 6 5 10 BRL 60.00 6 6 15 BRL 90.00 7 3 21 BRL 126.00 8 two 28 BRL 168.00 7 4 42 BRL 252.00 7 5 70 BRL 420.00 9 two 84 BRL 504.00 8 3 84 BRL 504.00 7 6 105 BRL 630.00 8 4 168 BRL 1,008.00 10 two 210 BRL 1,260.00 9 3 252 BRL 1,512.00 8 5 280 BRL 1,680.00 8 6 420 BRL 2,520.00 11 two 462 BRL 2,772.00 9 4 504 BRL 3,024.00 10 3 630 BRL 3,780.00 9 5 840 BRL 5,040.00 12 two 924 BRL 5,544.00 9 6 1,260 BRL 7,560.00 10 4 1,260 BRL 7,560.00 11 3 1,386 BRL 8,316.00 10 5 2,100 BRL 12,600.00 12 3 2,772 BRL 16,632.00 11 4 2,772 BRL 16,632.00 10 6 3,150 BRL 18,900.00 11 5 4,620 BRL 27,720.00 12 4 5,544 BRL 33,264.00 11 6 6,930 BRL 41,580.00 12 5 9,240 BRL 55,440.00 12 6 13,860 BRL 83,160.00

That is, a bet on + Millionaire can cost up to BRL 83,160.00 if the player is interested in betting 18 numbers.

What are the chances of winning?

According to statisticians, the chances of winning the jackpot in this new lottery are even lower than the Mega-Sena: one in 238 million bets. In the case of Mega-Sena, the chance of winning the grand prize is one in 50 million.

Check out the probability table below: